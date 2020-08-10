Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — On Friday morning, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for TownePlace Suites, which is located in Kinetic Park in Huntington. This hotel was recently purchased by VP Management, which also owns and operates the Best Western Inn at the Huntington Mall.

TownePlace Suites Huntington features 82 guestrooms consisting of King Studios, 1-Bedroom Suites, and 2-Bedroom Suites all with full kitchens. Guests enjoy complimentary hot breakfast (not currently offering due to COVID), free Wi-Fi, outdoor pool, guest laundry and a fitness room. Staff for the property include General Manager Joanna Gregory, Area Director Jim Ousley and Director of Sales Phil Lane.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.