HUNTINGTON — On Friday morning, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for TownePlace Suites, which is located in Kinetic Park in Huntington. This hotel was recently purchased by VP Management, which also owns and operates the Best Western Inn at the Huntington Mall.
TownePlace Suites Huntington features 82 guestrooms consisting of King Studios, 1-Bedroom Suites, and 2-Bedroom Suites all with full kitchens. Guests enjoy complimentary hot breakfast (not currently offering due to COVID), free Wi-Fi, outdoor pool, guest laundry and a fitness room. Staff for the property include General Manager Joanna Gregory, Area Director Jim Ousley and Director of Sales Phil Lane.