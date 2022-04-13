HUNTINGTON — An opportunity for students to showcase their work through posters is set for Thursday at the Lewis College of Business BB&T Center for Leadership at Marshall University during the Business Leadership Symposium: Business Project Competition and Networking Event.
The event begins at 5 p.m. in the Don Morris Room of the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus. The community is invited to attend.
The students’ work will be evaluated by a panel of judges. The winners will be announced on the spot and awarded cash prizes: $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place, and $500 for third place.
Truist Bank, formed by the merger of BB&T and SunTrust, is sponsoring the event. Patrick O’Malley, regional president for Truist Bank in West Virginia, will serve as its keynote speaker.
The emcee for the evening will be Alissa Stewart Sparks, executive director of Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. Ronald Area, CEO of the Marshall University Foundation, will address the students as well.
“The BLS event gives students a chance to showcase their research projects to faculty, staff, and the community,” said Dr. Nancy Lankton, associate dean of accreditation and strategic initiatives for the Lewis College of Business. “It is a critical component of the college’s strategic initiatives to equip students with desired skill sets and to immerse them in experiential learning that is community focused. We are proud of our students who take this opportunity to enhance their education and become the leaders of tomorrow.”
The mission of the BB&T Center for Leadership is to empower students to be imaginative, driven, collaborative and engaged with the larger community to make a positive difference, said Monisha Gupta, the center’s director. Gupta said it works toward its mission by offering training workshops, competitions and networking opportunities for students.
The BB&T Center and the Leadership Symposium “play an important role by providing experiential learning opportunities to empower our students with the skills and knowledge to become successful business professionals in West Virginia and beyond,” said Dr. Jeffrey Archambault, interim dean of the Lewis College of Business. “Additionally, this center and event serve as important connections between the university and the regional business community.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
