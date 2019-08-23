The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - ACT | The App Association, in partnership with Marshall University, will host a free, one-day public workshop in Huntington to explore the benefits of workforce development and computer science education.
Workforce ReVolution: Building Skills, Building Minds will take place on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall on the Marshall University campus. It will bring together policymakers, educators, students and workforce development experts to discuss current STEM and coding programs in the state as well as ways to address the transformation of the local economy through computer science.
"In just over 10 years, the app economy grew from a handful of app developers to a $1.3 trillion industry across the United States, including in West Virginia. There is still tremendous potential for growth in the state, but we are facing a shortfall of skilled workers," said Morgan Reed, president, ACT | The App Association, which represents more than 5,000 app makers and connected device companies. "We look forward to convening this group of thought leaders to discuss what is already happening in the state to address opportunities for the existing workforce and students."
In addition to the panels, attendees will also participate in hands-on workshops led by educators to introduce the tools and skills used in coding.
"There are currently over half a million computing jobs that are unfilled in the United States. The College of Information Technology and Engineering (CITE) at Marshall University assists graduating students with the skill sets required to meet regional, national, and global needs," said Dr. Wael Zatar, CITE dean at Marshall University. "We are mission-driven and committed to providing some of the best educational experiences in these fields of study."
Interested attendees can view the full agenda and RSVP for the free event at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/workforce-
revolution-tickets-68609202973.