During Green Career week, John Morgan, Bob’s Market and Greenhouses' IT manager, will be visiting area schools to share a presentation on careers in the horticultural industry. They’ve also invited students from local schools to visit their business for Green Career Night at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. Anyone interested in attending Green Career Night can register at bobsmarket.com.
MASON, W.Va. — A Mason County greenhouse is working with a nationwide effort to bring awareness to career opportunities in the agriculture, horticulture and floriculture fields.
Bob’s Market and Greenhouses in Mason, West Virginia, announced “Green Career Week” starting Monday and running through Friday, Oct. 7.
Green Career Week was created by the organization Seed Your Future. The organization was founded to give communities a better understanding of plants and those who work with them. It created Green Career Week to build relationships with schools and expose high school students to the science, art and technology of horticulture-related career paths.
“People have experienced the power of plants and flowers throughout the pandemic, and Green Career Week shows how they can not only enjoy these products on a personal level but also build an entire career around them,” said Jazmin Albarran, executive director of Seed Your Future, the organization that’s spearheading the effort. “People are looking for jobs, and the horticultural industry is looking for employees, so it’s time to connect them.”
During Green Career week, John Morgan, Bob’s Market and Greenhouses’ IT manager, will visit area schools to share a presentation on careers in the horticultural industry. Students from local schools also are invited to visit the business for Green Career Night at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
Morgan said the business will show students what jobs in several departments are like day to day, from growing, to shipping and to administrative positions.
Anyone interested in attending Green Career Night can register at bobsmarket.com.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.