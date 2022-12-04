The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mason County has received over $7 million in federal funding for help with sewer improvement projects, including its $14.1 million Sandhill Road sewer project.

On Wednesday, U.S. senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced a $5.1 million grant and $2.85 million loan to the Mason County Public Service District from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

