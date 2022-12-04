POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Mason County has received over $7 million in federal funding for help with sewer improvement projects, including its $14.1 million Sandhill Road sewer project.
On Wednesday, U.S. senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced a $5.1 million grant and $2.85 million loan to the Mason County Public Service District from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants program.
The funding will be used to make sewer system improvements throughout Mason County, including the installation of approximately 82,000 linear feet of gravity and pressure sewer, 180 grinder pumps, five lift stations and 16,600 linear feet of transmission force mains, according to Brent Clark, general manager of the Mason County PSD.
“The Sandhill Road project is covering five miles of primarily residential areas around Point Pleasant,” Clark said.
Clark says the Sandhill Road project starts in the Raven Road area back toward Point Pleasant city limits and around Point Pleasant High School, then flows up West Virginia 62 north to the Camp Conley wastewater treatment plant in the 3800 block of Ohio River Road.
“It will allow for 61,000 gallons a day to flow back to our Camp Conley wastewater treatment plant that has more than enough capacity for it,” he said.
The project began with a study in 2008, according to Clark.
“It began as an $11 million project that included the correctional facility, but there was not enough funding,” he said. “Since that time the costs have gone up and it’s now a $14.1 million project.”
Clark says it will mainly benefit six subdivisions in the area.
“This project has also received $2 million in funding from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection, $1 million from the West Virginia Jobs Development Council and $3.1 million from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s enhancement grant,” he said.
Clark said work on rights-of-way and easement acquisitions has already begun.
“There is a lot of preparation work, including permits and legal advertisements that have to be done before actual construction work can begin,” he said.
Clark says construction is expected to start in May or June in 2024 and be completed by August or September in 2025.
This is one of many sewer and water projects the county is currently involved with, including more Mason County line extensions, the Apple Grove sewer and the new Ashton treatment plant.
In September, a new wastewater treatment plant to serve the new Nucor steel mill and nearby communities in Mason County received a $5.3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Nucor, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based steel company, announced its plans in January to build a steel mill in Mason County between the unincorporated communities of Apple Grove and Mercers Bottom. It is expected to take two years to build. A groundbreaking is expected sometime this month or early next year, company officials have said.
Clark said the new plant will be built on 3.4 acres at the southwestern corner of the Nucor property on the river side of W.Va. 2.
“A deed is being prepared to transfer the property to Nucor in the next couple of weeks,” he said.
The wastewater treatment plant is anticipated to bid in spring 2023 and complete construction by December 2024. The sewer line contracts are anticipated to bid in fall 2024 and complete construction by December 2025.
The plant will be capable of handling up to 711,000 gallons per day before additional upgrades are necessary. It is expected to serve 200-plus current customers with the capability of serving more than 600 customers in the future, pending development in the area.
