HUNTINGTON — A new medical cannabis dispensary opened its doors Friday with hopes of providing patients with a stress-free and educational experience.
The Landing Dispensary staff said they are happy to bring a new West Virginia product from West Virginia workers to the community.
“I’m excited about West Virginians working for West Virginians, and our plan and goal is to serve every patient in West Virginia,” said Hillfire Medical Cannabis and The Landing Dispensary founder David Heeter.
Hillfire Medical Cannabis is grown in Millwood, West Virginia, and Heeter said The Landing Dispensary offers a variety of products to help patients with different medical needs.
Retail director Michael Clark said he’s excited to introduce the new cannabis product, and he says they have created a stress-free environment for people to learn about medical cannabis.
“We try to provide just the best-in-class patient experience,” Clark said. “I know the first visit to a dispensary can be kind of a nervous situation for a lot of people who haven’t been in, so we want to make it comfortable, inviting, very stress-free and we don’t want anyone to feel rushed.”
Clark said the experience is also tailored to each patient, and the staff can spend time walking through every product with a patient or get them out the door quickly, if they choose.
“Someone who knows what they want and doesn’t want to be here for an extended amount of time, we can make it as quick as possible,” he said. “But for someone who does want to sit down and go through all the products, we can do a one-on-one consultation and teach them about the strains, how to dose it and different methods of administration.”
Sean Cifranic, director of operations, said The Landing Dispensary offers a product with detailed oversight, but with minimal manipulation.
Cifranic said those working at The Landing Dispensary and Hillfire Medical Cannabis have a strong understanding of the benefits of medical cannabis, and they work hard to provide the most natural and safe version of the product to patients.
“What we’re offering is just a good, clean, pure representation of the plant, so our goal is to express the most natural essence of that plant’s therapeutic value,” he said.
The Landing Dispensary is located at 3507 U.S. 60 near Huntington. More information can be found on the store’s website, thelandingwv.com.
Other locations are set to open throughout West Virginia over the next few months, with the next location opening in Parkersburg on July 22.