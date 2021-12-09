WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., introduced the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) Reinstatement Act on Tuesday.
Miller said in a news release that the ERTC was designed to help small businesses rehire and retain employees they had to let go due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was supported in the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March 2020, she said.
Originally, to be eligible for the ERTC, business owners had to demonstrate at least a 20% decline in gross receipts in either a given quarter compared to the same quarter in 2019 or the immediately preceding quarter. Alternatively, the business owner may have been eligible if the business is subject to a full or partial suspension of business operations due to a government order.
Specifically, for this year’s third and fourth quarters, business owners can qualify for the ERTC as a “recovery startup business” or qualify as a “severely financially distressed employer.” To claim the ERTC as a “severely financially distressed employer,” the business must have suffered at least a 90% decline in gross receipts in a specific quarter compared to the same quarter in 2019.
The ERTC was scheduled to expire at the end of 2021, but the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act disallowed the credit for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Miller said many small businesses have continued to take the tax credit into the fourth quarter, and now face a retroactive tax increase and a complex, frustrating process in reconciling the credit they will now have to forfeit.
