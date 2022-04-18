WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Two 15-year-old twins have turned their baking hobby into a business.
Lele and Maxie Brock are students at Mingo Central High School. The two began Sprinkles’ Sweets together in November.
“We always get people asking us to make them stuff, so we were like why not make it a little business,” Maxie said.
Sprinkles’ Sweets offers special order homemade sweet treats — cakes, cookies, doughnuts, cake pops and more.
The sisters are using their business to help keep family traditions alive, utilizing recipes passed down from grandparents.
“We’ve always helped around the house,” Maxie said. “Most of our family is into that stuff. Our great-grandma made wedding cakes and stuff, and then her recipes carried over.”
“Our frosting is her recipe,” Lele said. “We have a cake that we make, and it’s her recipe, too.”
The girls also spend their free time working to develop new recipes and try new techniques.
“The doughnuts have been the hardest ones,” Macie said. “We’ve just been experimenting. We’ve done doughnut holes, yeast doughnuts. That was really hard. We’ve made a few batches of those.”
Lele said they’ve learned a lot in the short time they’ve been operating, especially about making larger orders.
“Making the doughnuts a lot at a time is really hard because they’re harder to make,” Lele said. “The doughnuts are very interesting to make because they turn out a little different each time. We’ve just been working to perfect our recipe.”
Sprinkles’ Sweets recently became a member of the Tug Valley Chamber of Commerce. The two also plan to attend a young entrepreneurial conference later this year.
Sprinkles’ Sweets accepts orders through its Facebook group and through Messenger. The girls worked on special treats for Easter and plan to offer specials for each holiday through the year.
“We did a lot of stuff for Christmas,” Lele said. “That was our big thing.”
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
