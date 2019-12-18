A last-minute burst of selling pulled the major U.S. stock indexes mostly lower Wednesday, ending the market’s five-day winning streak.
The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones Industrial Average finished with tiny losses that left them just below their all-time highs set a day earlier. The Nasdaq composite eked out a slight gain, giving it its fifth-straight record high.
Trading was listless most of the day in the absence of major new economic data and only a few corporate earnings reports for investors to mull over. Stocks have jumped recently on optimism around a “Phase 1” trade deal announced last week between the United States and China, among other factors. But after five straight days of gains, the S&P 500 had less fuel to push higher.
“The market doesn’t seem like it’s stretched, so it’s not surprising that we’re seeing it kind of slowly moving up higher,” said Veronica Willis, investment strategy analyst at Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “But I would not be surprised to see a little bit of profit-taking as we’re getting these record highs.”
Losses in banks, industrial stocks, household goods makers and technology companies helped pull the market lower. They offset gains in real estate, communication services, health care and elsewhere in the market.
The S&P 500 fell 1.38 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,191.14. The Dow dropped 27.88 points, or 0.1%, to 28,239.28. The Nasdaq composite rose 4.38 points, or 0.1%, to 8,827.73, a record.
Smaller-company stocks outperformed the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index gained 4.17 points, or 0.3%, to 1,661.73.
More stocks rose than fell on the New York Stock Exchange.
Despite the last-minute dip, stocks are on track for strong gains this year. The benchmark S&P 500 is up 27.3%, while the Dow is up 21.1%. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, is up 33%.