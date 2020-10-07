HUNTINGTON — A 50,000-square-foot lifestyle and wellness shopping center continues to see progress with the announcement of several new businesses planning to open within the next few days and throughout 2021.
Christopher’s Eats restaurant was the first business to open at the new Summit Eatery, Lifestyle & Wellness Center along U.S. 60 between Huntington and Barboursville. The second to open was Element Extraction, which does CBD extraction for retail shops across the country.
Sometime later this week or early next week, The Butcher Shop will open, according to Jeremy Adams, a co-owner of the development and also co-owner of several of the businesses at the center.
Adams says The Butcher Shop is unique.
“We are servicing the eastern part of Cabell County because we don’t have the option to go get fresh local meat or fish,” he said. “We try to source all of our meats and proteins locally, like Chillicothe, Ohio, and Greenbrier County in West Virginia.”
All the products are made in the U.S., which was important to Adams.
“Just over 76% of the products made in this new location are from women-owned companies,” he said. “Just as important is this new business will add two full-time and two part-time jobs to the local economy.”
The new meat shop is a little over 1,150 square feet in size, but will have over 2,000 individual items for sale, according to Adams.
“We will have craft wines and beers,” he said. “You can create your own six-pack.”
The shop will offer hand-cut steaks, pork, lamb, fresh fish, oysters, fresh ground hamburger and specialty meats, like venison and bison.
“We will be getting fresh meat in every two days,” Adams said.
The new shopping center, which is still under construction, is themed around health and wellness.
“We want to give shoppers an alternative choice when it comes to health care, healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living,” Adams said.
The med spa, called The Retreat, will be operated by Dr. Ben Moosavi and Dr. Amy Vaughan and will be an important piece of the health-based shopping center.
“We are hoping to have it opened sometime in the beginning of the year, around Valentine’s Day,” Adams said.
The center will feature a new orthodontic office operated by Dr. Maggie Adams.
“She will hopefully be up and running by next Christmas, in 2021,” he said. “That will be the last building to be completed in this development.”
The new shopping center covers over 2 acres with four different buildings and will have over 130 paved parking spaces.
“Right now we have two unoccupied spaces, one of which I have a deal worked out but cannot announce at this time,” Adams said. “The other space we might do something different, but this development will be totally completed by the winter of 2021.”