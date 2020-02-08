HUNTINGTON — A legacy created by the late Jack Moses is celebrating 50 years of selling vehicles at the same location in Huntington.
Moses AutoMall is commemorating the half-century milestone with events and activities throughout the year, according to Jason Moses, executive manager of Moses AutoMall and grandson of the late Jack Moses.
“Fifty years at the same location is something we are very excited about and very proud of here,” Jason Moses said.
Nick McCormick, social media and marketing manager for Moses AutoMall, said to commemorate 50 years of business, Moses AutoMall is giving specially minted coins to everyone buying a car, to friends of the dealership and to business partners.
“In addition to being limited-edition collectors’ pieces, the coins will also serve as tokens for special events and contests,” McCormick said. “Throughout the year, recipients of the commemorative coins will be entered into a series of contests and giveaways culminating in a drawing at the end of the year for an incredible grand prize, which will be a new car.”
To celebrate the history of the automotive industry, Moses AutoMall will host 50 cool vehicles on its showroom floor.
“We invite the public to come see classic cars, hot rods, high-end cars, and famous vehicles from film and television,” McCormick said. “You don’t have to be a customer to stop by and see these beautiful cars.”
Moses AutoMall has long been dedicated to sharing the success of the dealership by contributing to the community.
“This year, in addition to financial support, Moses AutoMall will be working diligently to raise awareness for 50 community causes,” McCormick said.
The culmination of the 50-year festivities will be the dealership’s year-end celebration.
“It will be at the end of the year, but we don’t have a date finalized at this point,” McCormick said. “Admission to the event will be limited to holders of the commemorative coins, plus one guest. This year-end party will serve as the backdrop to the drawing of the grand prize winner.”
Jason Moses credited his grandfather, his father, Jack Moses II, and his entire family for the dealership’s longevity.
“Our family has been in the car business for much longer than 50 years, but we wanted to commemorate the 50th year of being at the same location,” he said.
Jason Moses said his family got into the car business in Welch, West Virginia, in 1947.
“Then we moved to a Ford dealership in Ashland, Kentucky, and in 1955 became the Pontiac dealership in Huntington, down on 4th Avenue,” he said.
In 1970, Moses built a dealership at the current location at 5200 U.S. 60 East in Huntington.
“There was nothing here back then,” Jason Moses said. “Everyone thought my grandpa was crazy for coming out here. Today, you look at what he did and realize he made a pretty good decision.”
Jack Moses died in 2005.
“He had been retired for 10 years, or maybe longer,” Jason Moses said.
His father, Jack Moses II, took over after that but was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2006 and immediately retired.
“He passed away about 14 months after the diagnosis,” Jason Moses said.
Jason Moses had been in the family business since 1997 and took over after his father retired in September 2006.
“My father and I had a great relationship,” he said. “My father was my best friend, my mentor and I loved working with him. My grandfather had passed a few years prior, so it was kind of tough and a little hard to handle.”
Jason Moses remembered a night on Dec. 22, 2003, when National Football League quarterback Brett Favre played a spectacular game the day after the death of his father.
“I kind of kept that in mind, so when my dad died on a Sunday, I was in here on Monday morning,” he said. “I thought of what my dad and my grandpa would want me to do, and knew they would want me to keep this place going.”
In 2014, the Moses AutoMall Buick-GMC-Cadillac building at the Huntington location was completely renovated.
“It was time for an upgrade,” Jason Moses said.
Four generations of the Moses family gathered to cut the ribbon on the new 16,000-square-foot facility, which featured an expanded showroom, upgraded customer lounge and larger delivery bays for customers to pick up their new vehicles in a controlled environment.
A special moment at that celebration was when Sue Moses, the 95-year-old widow of founder Jack Moses, held the scissors with her great-grandson to cut the ribbon on the new building.
“My grandfather had three sons and a daughter, and all four of them were in the car business at one point,” he said. “My aunt, Barbara Moses Atkins, has retired from the car business and my dad’s two younger brothers are still very much involved in the business.”
Moses Honda-Volkswagen, located next door to Moses AutoMall, belongs to his uncles, Bob and Steve Moses.
“All the Factory Outlet stores are theirs,” Jason Moses said. “Basically, everything east of this store belongs to them. Buick, GMC, Cadillac and Nissan are the new car franchises that we represent at Moses AutoMall.”
He said the dealership added a body shop in 2010 and has grown to over 70 employees.
“We are proud to have added jobs and help grow the Huntington economy,” Jason Moses said. “I also want to thank all the company employees and customers that have felt like part of the family over the past 50 years here.”
To keep updated on the year-long events, visit the website mosesmeansmore.com or find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.