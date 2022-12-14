The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Ford Recalls
Buy Now

FILE - A Ford logo is seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, N.C., on July 27, 2021. Most small SUVs flunked the latest frontal crash tests done by the insurance industry and released Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, but oddly enough, they're just as safe as they were before. That's because the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety updated the test so it places more emphasis on keeping back-seat passengers safe. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

 Gerry Broome

DETROIT — Most small SUVs flunked the latest frontal crash tests done by the insurance industry, but oddly enough, they’re just as safe as they were before.

That’s because the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety updated the test so it places more emphasis on keeping back-seat passengers safe.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you