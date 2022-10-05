HUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network has completed its acquisition of Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, West Virginia.
Pleasant Valley signed a letter of intent in June to join Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of the Mountain Health Network. The acquisition was completed Oct. 1, according to an announcement Wednesday afternoon by Mountain Health.
“We welcome the PVH staff and health care providers to the Mountain Health team,” said Mountain Health CEO Kevin Yingling. “We have been overwhelmed by the positive response of PVH, Point Pleasant and the Mason County community. Everyone’s incredibly positive reception confirms our shared vision of expanding advanced medicine and compassionate care for all residents of Mason, Jackson, Gallia, and Meigs counties.
The announcement said Mountain Health will seek ways to boost operations and services at Pleasant Valley. In addition to maintaining Pleasant Valley as an acute care hospital, plans for enhancing emergency and rural health services will begin. Access to medical specialties will be increased through the commitment of Mountain Health’s academic health system partners at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health.
Also, Pleasant Valley will connect to Mountain Health’s electronic health platform and receive enhanced telehealth services for inpatient and outpatient care.
More information on Pleasant Valley’s future will be shared at a community announcement on Oct. 13.
“The future of Mason County and the surrounding area is incredibly bright,” said Peter Allinder, chair of the Pleasant Valley board of trustees. “Joining Mountain Health Network to advance health care services in our region is another positive step in PVH’s history. PVH is an incredible community asset and Mountain Health is committed to maintaining a vibrant hospital for the residents of our area.”
When the letter of intent was signed in June, Cabell Huntington Pleasant Valley Hospital officials called it an expansion of the two hospitals’ relationship from a 2013 management services agreement.
At the time, the agreement called for the investment of $25 million in Mason County by Cabell Huntington, which was to include upgrades to Pleasant Valley’s information technology platform, renovations to its emergency department, an investment in physician residency training programs in partnership with the Marshall medical school and Marshall Health, additional physician recruitment and other needed facility renovations.
In addition, Pleasant Valley and its board of trustees was to contribute an estimated $14 million to be used by Cabell Huntington Hospital toward capital improvement projects at PVH. A total of $39 million was to be invested in PVH over the next five years.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.