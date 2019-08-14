The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Mountain Health Network has entered into a joint venture with DASCO Home Medical Equipment in a move it says is designed to offer its patients in West Virginia and Ohio a smoother transition from hospital stay to home.
The new joint venture, DASCO-Mountain Health Home Medical Equipment, will specialize in respiratory equipment, such as home oxygen, non-invasive ventilation, Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP), nebulizers and other similar non-vent equipment and supplies, according to a press release from Mountain Health Network.
Walkers, wheelchairs, adjustable beds, rollators, bedside commodes and off-the-shelf orthopedic supplies will also be available for delivery, according to a release from Mountain Health Network, which owns Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
the release.
"This agreement helps us improve the continuum of quality care for our patients and offer a choice after they leave our facilities," Michael Mullins, president and CEO of Mountain Health Network, said in the release. "We'll have more influence in the quality, inventory and expense of home medical equipment as we make the most of DASCO's long-time expertise in the business. It's a partnership in getting our patients the equipment they need to improve their quality of life."
DASCO-Mountain Health Home Medical Equipment will have staff and supplies on hand, eliminating the need to make arrangements that could delay a patient's discharge from the hospital or their immediate use of the needed equipment, the release said.
Patients will still have the choice of selecting other home medical equipment providers, Mountain Health said.
DASCO opened a new facility earlier this month at 1231 6th Ave. in Huntington. The location is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients will need a prescription and insurance card to begin the process. A 24-hour on-call service will also be available seven days a week.
DASCO is a family-owned and operated home medical equipment company based in Columbus, Ohio.
It has been providing home medical equipment to people in the area for more than 30 years with similar joint ventures at eight of its 15 locations.