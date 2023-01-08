Mountain Health Network President and CEO Kevin Yingling spoke at Logan Regional Medical Center on Friday with other state health leaders and officials to announce a memorandum of understanding (MOU), between Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health and Logan Regional Medical Center, a ScionHealth Community Hospital aimed at bringing more opportunities for specialty care to southern West Virginia.
Mountain Health Network President and CEO Kevin Yingling spoke at Logan Regional Medical Center on Friday with other state health leaders and officials to announce a memorandum of understanding (MOU), between Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health and Logan Regional Medical Center, a ScionHealth Community Hospital aimed at bringing more opportunities for specialty care to southern West Virginia.
Photos courtesy of Mountain Health Network
LOGAN — Mountain Health Network President and CEO Kevin Yingling said on his drive on W.Va. 10 going to Logan he was reminded of something that occurred 40 years ago.
“I was a bright-eyed, naïve medical student,” he said. “At that time the Marshall University School of Medicine wanted to encourage and inform the medical students about what it is like to be a West Virginian in rural southern West Virginia. They brought us down here on a bus. I remember the people of Logan and the people of southern West Virginia being really warm, genuine and welcoming people. It is still the same today.”
Yingling was at Logan Regional Medical Center with other state health leaders and officials on Friday to announce a memorandum of understanding (MOU), among Mountain Health Network, Marshall Health and Logan Regional Medical Center, a ScionHealth Community Hospital, aimed at bringing more opportunities for specialty care to southern West Virginia.
“We are joining together to fulfill a commitment we made several months ago, and that is to enhance the excellent care the citizens of Logan County and this region receive at this hospital,” Yingling said. “A partnership is not who is bigger or better, but it’s to enhance the care that’s already being provided.”
Yingling added he was pleased resources in cardiovascular and pediatric specialties from Mountain Health, such as the Hoops Children’s Hospital and of the Center of Excellence of Cardiovascular Disease at St. Mary’s Medical Center, to the Logan community and patients could travel to Huntington, instead of long distances for advanced medical care.
“St. Mary’s Medical Center has been a leader in cardiovascular care for almost 40 years, so when you need something more the right place to be is at the St. Mary’s Medical Center,” Yingling said. “If you’re a mom or dad and your child is ill and they come here and they need a higher level of care, it’s the Hoops Children’s Hospital that can provide those resources.”
Yingling says he expects to bring even more services than those announced on Friday to the Logan area.
“We do expect to bring advanced services and oncology and many other areas, including stroke evaluation and timely intervention,” he said.
Officials said entities will also seek ways to make available maternal fetal medicine, neuroscience and telehealth services as well as service lines and care opportunities to support the patient population served by Logan. They said next steps include implementing work groups of experts from each entity that will seek to develop programs that advance cardiology, pediatric and oncology services for patients in the Logan area.
Earlier this year, the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health, its faculty practice plan, partnered with Logan Regional Medical Center, among others, to launch the nation’s first separately accredited rural general surgery residency program. The new five-year program will welcome its first trainees in July 2023, according to Marshall Health CEO Beth Hammers, who also attended Friday’s event.
“Partnerships like this one are how we continue to build the skilled physician workforce West Virginia needs while meeting the health care needs of our communities today,” she said. “Rural training programs are one way we know that we can help meet physician shortages happening in so many rural areas. Marshall Health looks forward to working alongside Mountain Health, Logan Regional Medical Center and local physicians to bring more specialty care options to patients in southern West Virginia.”
Friday’s event was the latest in a string of announcements from Mountain Health Network as it continues to expand its health care footprint in the region. In October, it acquired Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant. It acquired HIMG (Huntington Internal Medicine Group) in Huntington in 2021.
“One location may be a memorandum of understanding, one an acquisition and one a merger, but those are just business terms,” Yingling said. “The primary point of this our core mission is to provide outstanding care and full access to every location in our region.”
Mountain Health Network is a not-for-profit health delivery system composed of Cabell Huntington Hospital, a 303-bed teaching hospital for Marshall University Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy and Nursing; St. Mary’s Medical Center, a 393-bed teaching hospital that operates St. Mary’s Schools of Nursing, Respiratory Care and Medical Imaging; Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, a 72-bed pediatric specialty hospital within Cabell Huntington Hospital; HIMG, an 80-member multi-specialty physician group; and Pleasant Valley Hospital, a 101-bed acute care hospital.
“Our mission is to provide advanced medicine and compassionate care to every citizen in our footprint, which is now one million adults and children in 38 counties in West Virginia, southern Ohio, and eastern Kentucky,” Yingling said.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
