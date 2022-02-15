Momentum is mounting against the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has delivered another blow to the 303-mile natural gas pipeline project by committing to withholding a key permit until there is a valid conclusion on the project’s impact on threatened species.
The Corps signaled an indefinite holdup for the project in a letter Wednesday in response to a letter from environmental law nonprofit Appalachian Mountain Advocates and the Southern Environmental Law Center.
“[O]ur evaluation will require a review of a valid [biological opinion],” Col. Jayson H. Putnam of the Huntington District of the Corps wrote.
The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals struck down a conclusion by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that constructing the pipeline is unlikely to jeopardize endangered species earlier this month, another setback for the 42-inch diameter pipeline project a week after the court invalidated federal approval for it to cross the Jefferson National Forest.
Pending before the Corps is an application from Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC for a permit that would allow for discharging dredged and fill material into waterbodies.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has defined fill material to include rock, soil, clay, and construction debris.
The 4th Circuit Court rejected Fish and Wildlife’s 2020 opinion that the pipeline, planned to transport natural gas across 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia, would not threaten two species of endangered fish — the Roanoke logperch and the candy darter.
“Endangered species like the candy darter and Roanoke logperch are nature’s ‘canaries in the mines’ — a warning to us all about the health of our water, air and entire ecosystem,” Indian Creek Watershed Association President Howdy Henritz said in a statement. “We appreciate that the Army Corps of Engineers is paying attention and will not complete its review until a valid Biological Opinion is in place.”
Natalie Cox, spokeswoman of Equitrans Midstream Corp., the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based lead developer of the pipeline, said in an email that the Corps letter “highlights the importance of re-establishing all of the project’s previously issued permits so that MVP can complete construction, which is in the best interest of the environment, and place this critical infrastructure project in-service.”
Cox said an update from Equitrans Midstream on the project’s “timing and completion” is expected at the company’s earnings call on Feb. 22. Cox added that total project work is about 94% complete.
But years of legal challenges and regulatory setbacks have resulted in ballooning costs for the project.
The pipeline’s targeted in-service date is summer 2022, but that looks increasingly unlikely. The now-$6.2 billion project originally was scheduled for completion by the end of 2018 at a cost of just $3.5 billion.
Legal challenges from environmentalist groups have stalled the project, including one that prompted Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC to abandon a blanket water permit issued by the Corps of Engineers and seek individual water permits.
David Khani, chief financial officer of Pittsburgh-based EQT Corp., one of Appalachia’s largest gas producers, predicted the pipeline would be delayed until mid-2023 during a 2021 fourth-quarter earnings call Thursday.
The pipeline is projected to provide up to 2 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale formations to markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern regions of the United States.
The West Virginia oil and gas industry can’t wait for the delays to be over.
“All of these unnecessary regulatory delays on permits that have been vetted and assessed and approved and are now being obviously reassessed are extremely unfortunate,” Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd said, noting that the pipeline could provide key takeaway capacity — the ability to get a product out of the area via pipelines, trucks or rails — for the region in addition to tax revenue for the state.
But environmental violations have dogged the project.
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection released a consent order last year requiring Mountain Valley to pay a $303,000 fine for violating permits by failing to control erosion and sediment-laden water. That penalty followed a $266,000 fine from the state in 2019 for similar erosion and water contamination issues.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality fined Mountain Valley $2.15 million in 2019, resolving a lawsuit the department and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring had filed alleging the company violated a previously issued water quality certification by not controlling sediment and stormwater runoff.
Fourth Circuit Court Judge Stephanie Thacker wrote in a unanimous decision that the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management insufficiently considered sedimentation and erosion impacts of the pipeline, prematurely approved the use of a conventional bore method to construct stream crossings, and failed to comply with a Forest Service rule governing forest plan amendments.
The Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management “erroneously failed to account for real-world data suggesting increased sedimentation” along the route of the pipeline planned to transport natural gas across 11 counties in West Virginia before crossing into Virginia.
The 4th Circuit Court also instructed the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to reevaluate facets of the pipeline’s potential environmental impact in a 2018 ruling that set back the project then after a challenge from environmental groups.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., asked Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Land and Minerals Management nominee Laura Daniel-Davis at a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing last week how quickly the Bureau of Land Management will correct and reissue its Mountain Valley Pipeline permit.
“I will agree with you that this is the second time it’s been sent back and deficiencies in the review of the federal entities has been identified as the issue. We are working closely with the Solicitor’s Office, Forest Service, and Fish and Wildlife service [to address the issue],” Daniel-Davis said.
“I’d like to spend more time with you so we can correct this,” committee Chairman Manchin responded.
But the pipeline’s opponents say the project’s time is up.
“Investors and lenders should walk away from this unjust and unneeded project,” Sierra Club Senior Organizer Caroline Hansley said in a statement. “We all have a right to clean water and will continue to make sure our communities are protected.”