HUNTINGTON — Marshall University President Brad D. Smith announced Monday that Charlotte Weber, director of the Robert C. Byrd Institute and vice president of federal programs has been promoted to vice president for government relations.
The role will have Weber oversee all federal, state and local government relations for the university.
“We’ve worked with the federal government for many years, and it’s been a great benefit for the university as well as the community and the state. Now being able to combine that with state and local relations I see it as beginning to really take Marshall’s strategic focus areas and increasing our presence,” Weber said.
Weber came to Marshall after working for the late U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va. She has been the director of RCBI for almost 30 years and worked as a senior administrator in addition to her role as vice president of federal programs.
Weber believes her experience will allow her the ability to match the strengths of Marshall with the existing resources that are available that need to be sought out.
Weber also believes working with community development and the expansive resources offered by the federal government can bring investment and development back into the state.
This announcement, along with other recent personal realignments, continues the evolution of the reorganization of the university’s structure, according to university officials. Several other hires and promotions have taken place since the beginning of Smith’s time as university president, including the roles of chief marketing officer, chief information officer and vice president for intercultural and student affairs.
“Charlotte brings more than 30 years of professional experience to this leadership post, and I am excited that she has agreed to take on this new role,” Smith said in a press release.
“Her work in the workforce, government relations, administration and economic development over the years speaks volumes for her passion for West Virginia. I am confident that she will continue to accomplish important things for our university.”
