ASHLAND — A multimillion-dollar project involving the Kyova Tri-State Mall & Lifestyle Center in Ashland was announced Friday afternoon at the Boyd County Convention and Arts Center.
Local media outlets reported the announcement made by Jason Camp, owner of Camp Landing Entertainment District.
It was reported that the mostly vacant mall property will be developed into a 500,000-square-foot facility that sits on roughly 92 acres.
Representatives with Malibu Jack’s, an indoor theme park, said they will begin construction next week on a 135,000-square-foot venue and hope to be open by November.
It was reported that plans for the property also include a farmers market, a 125,000-square-foot sports and concert arena, a 75,000-square-foot convention and expo center, a 300-room hotel, a 100-unit apartment complex, a bourbon and beer distillery, up to eight or nine restaurants and a revamped movie theater. A kayak slip, a fishing area in the Little Sandy River, and a walking and jogging trail are factored into the plans, according to media reports.