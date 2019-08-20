The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON - Pam Murphy, chief operating officer at Infor, a global leader in business cloud software, will provide keynote remarks at the 2019 Women & Technology Conference.
The event, which aims to address the under-representation of women in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math, will be at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Charleston on Monday, Oct. 21.
"We're thrilled to have Pam Murphy present at the Women & Technology Conference," said Anne Barth, the executive director of conference host TechConnect West Virginia. "Given Pam's personal and professional resume and the fact that Infor has established operations in Charleston, we are excited for women across the state and region to learn from her."
Barth noted that Infor expects to hire 100 technical employees in the Charleston office in the disciplines of software engineering, cloud operations and consulting and support services to support its public sector customers.
Murphy leads all things operational at Infor. She joined the company in 2010 and has been chief operating officer since 2011. She developed Infor's cloud strategy and led the development of Infor CloudSuites and its infrastructure partnership with Amazon Web Services.
Murphy also launched Women's Infor Network (WIN), a community program that provides a forum for women to connect with female leaders and peers.
Prior to Infor, Murphy spent approximately 11 years at Oracle Corporation and was with Andersen Consulting and Arthur Andersen prior to that.
TechConnect's Women & Technology Conference will feature several women speakers, panel discussions, quality networking and more.
Conference attendees include women working in technology fields as well as those interested in pursuing, or migrating to, a technology-focused career.
In addition, anyone interested in exploring ways to bridge the tech gender gap and inspiring future generations of girls to pursue STEM fields is encouraged to attend.
The 2019 Women & Technology Conference is hosted by TechConnect West Virginia and sponsored by Marshall University, West Virginia Manufacturing Extension Partnership, NASA West Virginia Space Grant Consortium, West Virginia Regional Technology Park, The High Technology Foundation, KeyLogic, West Virginia University, National Energy Technology Laboratory, Allegheny Science & Technology and the West Virginia Press Association.
To register, visit www.techconnectwv.org. For additional information, contact Barth at 304-444-2918 or anne@techconnectwv.org.