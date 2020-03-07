LEXINGTON, Ky. — Columbia Gas of Kentucky has received approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission for its most recent gas cost adjustment.
“Since the commodity cost is only one portion of a customer’s bill, the current drop in the gas supply cost equates to approximately a 10% drop in an average customer’s overall monthly bill,” said Risa Richardson, a spokesperson for Columbia Gas of Kentucky.
Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s new gas supply cost, which went into effective Monday, reflects a decrease of 23.3% from $4.4780 per Mcf (1,000 cubic feet) to $3.4339 per Mcf. The new gas supply cost will remain in effect until the next scheduled Gas Cost Adjustment in June 2020, the company said.
Richardson said the company adjusts its gas supply cost quarterly to reflect current market conditions.
“These quarterly Gas Cost Adjustments are submitted for approval to the Kentucky PSC. As a reminder, natural gas distribution companies do not earn a profit on their gas commodity costs and Columbia Gas of Kentucky passes the cost along to customers without markup,” Richardson said.