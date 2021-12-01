LEXINGTON, Ky. — Columbia Gas of Kentucky announced a rate increase for customers after it received approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission for its most recent gas cost adjustment.
A spokesperson for the gas company said impact on the average residential customer’s bill is $10.23 a month, based on using 5.8 Mcf.
Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s new gas supply cost, effective Monday, Nov. 29, reflects an increase from $5.4029 per Mcf (1,000 cubic feet) to $7.2298 per Mcf, an increase of 33.8 percent, the spokesperson said.
“This increase is consistent with projections issued by the Energy Information Administration in their winter heating season forecast,” the spokesperson added.
The natural gas company said it passes the cost along to customers without markup. The new gas supply cost will remain in effect until the next scheduled gas cost adjustment in March 2022.
Columbia Gas offers flexible payment plans for customers experiencing financial hardship. For more information, visit https://www.columbiagasky.com/assistance. Customers who are tenants may also qualify for assistance with utility bills through the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.
Qualifying customers may also qualify for federal assistance from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program through Community Action by calling 800-244-2285.
Columbia Gas of Kentucky also offers a furnace replacement program for eligible low-income customers in partnership with Community Action Council and its weatherization program. To determine eligibility, customers should call Community Action at 1-800-244-2275.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.