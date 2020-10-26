CHARLESTON — Natural Capital Investment Fund, a small business lender and advisor focused on underserved communities, has partnered with the U.S. Small Business Administration to launch The West Virginia Women’s Business Center, which empowers women and people of color to start and grow small businesses across the state and will support those who traditionally face extra barriers with the skills, resources and connections they need.
“Having worked with both Fortune 500 companies and students with a dream scribbled in a notebook, I know that West Virginia has what it takes to become a national leader and set an example for growing and nurturing small businesses,” said Nora Myers, WV WBC director, in a news release. “At the Center, we are committed to supporting anyone with an idea or dream to get their business off the ground, as well as entrepreneurs of all backgrounds looking to take their business to the next level.”
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in West Virginia,” said Tiffany Ellis-Williams, director of the Economic Development Center at West Virginia State University. “Our small businesses must also include more women and people of color. Accessibility of resources to generate new products or services and create thriving businesses is the key to economic growth and wealth within a community.”
Services provided by the Center include one-on-one counseling, networking and mentoring, and assistance obtaining funding and financing. The center also offers online and in-person training on topics ranging from accounting to marketing to managing through COVID-19.
“Taking that leap to start or grow your own business can be scary, but with the right guidance and support, it can be done, and it can be very rewarding.” said Marlo Long, WBC advisory board member and BB&T — now Truist — senior vice president. “The Center’s team knows that there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to business success. We’re here to help people discover their own definition of success and achieve it.”
In collaboration with the SBA, the center will host a series of four free virtual workshops this fall, kicking off with a webinar addressing certification for women-owned small businesses on Oct. 27. Anyone who is interested can register at ncifwbc.ecenterdirect.com/events.
Headquartered in Charleston with a satellite office in Fairmont, West Virginia, the center will serve all 55 of the state’s counties. All WBC services are currently available virtually due to COVID-19.