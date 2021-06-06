HUNTINGTON — A new chapter in the history of The Herald-Dispatch newspaper is underway, as its operations have moved into a new, more efficient building.
In August of last year, HD Media LLC, announced it had purchased 5192 Braley Road, Huntington, near HIMG, for its Huntington-based employees.
Prior to June 1, The Herald-Dispatch operated out of the 60,000-square-foot building at 946 5th Ave., where it had been since 1927, after it merged with The Advertiser. That building was put up for sale in June 2020.
The decision to move was based on the company’s changing space requirements, HD Media officials said last year.
Doug Reynolds, managing partner of HD Media, said the new location will allow for The Herald-Dispatch to continue being a leader in town and the Tri-State region for many years to come.
“We have a long and rich history in our structure on 5th Avenue in the heart of Huntington. This move represents the closing of one chapter and the opening of another in the still-unfolding story of The Herald-Dispatch,” Reynolds said. “We are excited about our future and our continuing work for the good of both Huntington and the larger Tri-State region.”
The Braley Road property, formerly owned by Hager Construction, was purchased for $405,000 at a Joe R. Pyle property auction. The 6,360-square-foot building was constructed in 2008 and is located on a 0.73-acre plot.
In addition to The Herald-Dispatch and the Charleston Gazette-Mail, HD Media publishes the Wayne County News, The Logan Banner, Williamson Daily News, Coal Valley News and The Lincoln Journal.
The building at 946 5th Ave. is still on the market for $1.6 million and is listed with Jeanette Mansour with Old Colony Realtors.
For more information about the listing, visit http://www.jeanettemansour.com/s/wv/cabell-county/huntington/25701/946-5th-avenue/dmgid_140032944.html or call Mansour at 304-416-3592.