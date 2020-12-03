As news of promising progress on coronavirus vaccines have filled the headlines in recent weeks, labor lawyers say employers have been pressing one question in particular: Once approved, can they require employees to take it?
“Until maybe about a month ago, we hadn’t had many clients asking about it,” said Brett Coburn, a labor and employment partner with Alston & Bird. “We’re starting to see a lot more momentum.”
The news that a coronavirus vaccine could start being distributed within the next few weeks has sent stocks soaring and government officials scrambling to develop plans for the herculean task of distributing it across the country.
For employers, many of which have kept workers home for months, it has opened a complex set of legal and practical issues: Can they require employees to take a vaccine? Should they offer incentives instead to encourage compliance? And what should they do if employees resist?
“You’re going to have a lot more people who are lacking comfort about safety” of the vaccine after such a short development timeline, said Coburn. “Add on top of that the political issues that have unfortunately taken over. If someone’s not willing to wear a mask, do you think they’re going to put a shot in their body?”
It will likely be months before anyone besides health care and other essential workers have access to the vaccine.
In the meantime, employers are waiting for specific guidance from federal agencies such as the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and the CDC before setting corporate policies, employment lawyers say.
Christine Nazer, an EEOC spokeswoman, said in a statement the EEOC “is actively evaluating how a potential vaccine would interact with employers’ obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and the other laws the Commission enforces.” An email to the CDC was not immediately returned.
“There are so many unknowns, so many unanswered questions,” said Sharon Perley Masling, a partner at Morgan Lewis, who said most of her clients are considering just encouraging the vaccine until there is government guidance. “We’re operating from a bit of a blank slate right now.”
The biggest difference between requiring employees to take a vaccine for the coronavirus compared with the flu or other vaccines — which health care organizations have long required — is that COVID-19 vaccines are expected to first be available under an “emergency use authorization” rather than a full FDA licensure, Masling said. “To the best of my knowledge, the issue of whether an employer can require a vaccine that is still under an emergency use authorization hasn’t arose before,” she said, adding the EEOC might be “cautious about the guidance it will issue about a vaccine that has not yet received full approval.”
Once a coronavirus vaccine receives formal government approval, employment lawyers say it’s more likely to be treated like the flu shot, which can be mandated, even if it’s currently rare outside the health care field.
But that comes with several important caveats. Employers must abide by any state or local laws, as well as provide “reasonable accommodations” to people with qualified disabilities and to those who have religious objections, as required by the ADA and Title VII, respectively. Under the ADA, a vaccination is considered a medical examination that must be “job-related and consistent with business necessity or it’s necessitated by a direct threat,” said Karla Grossenbacher, a labor and employment lawyer with Seyfarth Shaw. Collective bargaining agreements with unionized workforces should also be consulted, employment lawyers said.