HUNTINGTON — A new medical spa offering Botox and an assortment of advanced medical facials, injectables, body treatments, laser treatments and luxury day spa facials has opened near Barboursville.
On Thursday, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce conducted a ribbon cutting for the opening of The Retreat Aesthetics & Vitality Center at 5340 U.S. 60 East at the new Summit development.
The medical spa has been several years in the making and comes from the joint effort of two local doctors, Ben Moosavi, a board-certified plastic surgeon, and Amy Vaughan, a board-certified dermatologist.
Vaughan has been a dermatologist for 25 years and has a private practice in Barboursville.
“We had such a great cosmetic practice that we brought it here, so that we can merge our vision,” she said.
Moosavi trained at Emory University in Atlanta and wanted to bring what he called “big-city treatments” to the Tri-State.
“It’s been long planned, and we are so excited to finally see our idea come to fruition,” Moosavi said. “At The Retreat, the highest of excellence in wellness and aesthetics is what we guarantee. We focus on customizing individual treatments to maximize your overall health and well-being.”
“Quality and experience can be assured with us and our team,” Vaughan said. “Our mission is to restore, renew and revive the mind, body and spirit, while also offering an experience inside of our state-of-the-art facility.”
The building is 12,000 square feet, Moosavi said.
“We have built out approximately 10,000 square feet of it, so there is room to grow,” he said. “The space is really designed around servicing both men and women in the community.”
The center employs 15 staff members, but Moosavi said he expects that number to grow significantly.
“We are really proud of our staff,” Vaughan said. “They have a lot of experience and are well-trained. We have been able to individually work with each of our staff members leading up to our opening.”
Vaughan said the center offers a membership program.
“It includes Botox filler, laser and other services at reduced rates,” she said. “There will also be quarterly events for members that will be a lot of fun.”
The center is open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We will also have expanded hours for special events and private appointments,” Moosavi said. “There will be a wide array of availability.”
Appointments can be made at the center, by telephone at 304-933-6370, or on the website at www.retreattristate.com.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
