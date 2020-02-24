MATEWAN — A new restaurant and ATV lodge has opened in the Matewan area as a result of the growing industry surrounding the Hatfield and McCoy Trail System.
Country Kitchen and ATV Lodging is located along Rt. 65 in Matewan, across the creek from the Matewan K-8 School in the same building as The Fish Trap, a bait-and-tackle shop that opened in the fall.
Owners and lifelong Mingo County residents Eva and Jackie Blankenship are no strangers to the restaurant business, as they previously operated Mom’s Diner in Gilbert for 10 years.
“She likes cooking, and she loves being around people and associating with people,” Jackie Blankenship said of his wife, who does most of the cooking. “She’s been doing this for 40 some years. She used to work in a ‘five-and-dime’ after school every evening, and then once she graduated she started working in diners and restaurants around Gilbert.”
True to their name, the Country Kitchen specializes in home-cooked meals and offers daily specials on top of their extensive menu.
“Whatever you think of when you think of home cooking, that’s what it is,” Blankenship said. “Chicken and dumplin’s, turkey and dressing, beans and taters, anything you can think of, really.”
The chicken and dumplin’s is a special every Sunday, and other specials include barbecue ribs, meatloaf, spaghetti, cabbage rolls and more.
They also offer sandwiches, burgers, subs, salads and dinners on their everyday menu. A cheeseburger is $3, and the dinners, such as hamburger steak, hot roast beef or chicken tenders, are $6.50 or less.
Country Kitchen is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and also offers homemade breakfast in the mornings. They can comfortably sit 36 people, according to Blankenship.
Blankenship said they currently have one ATV lodge that is ready to house trail riders and hope to have a second one open soon.
“Lodging is something that is needed, especially in the Matewan area,” he said. “And I think that one will draw the other. This restaurant will draw people into the lodges, and then people that are staying at the lodges will come over here and eat.”
For more information on Country Kitchen and ATV Lodging, visit https://www.facebook.com/REALCountryKitchenMatewan/ or call 304-426-4489.