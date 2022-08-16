The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FirstEnergy Corp., the electric utility serving most of northern West Virginia, says it will proceed with plans to convert an ash pile in Berkeley County into a utility-scale solar facility.

FirstEnergy subsidiary Mon Power intends to build a six-megawatt solar facility at the 26-acre site as part of a plan to construct five utility-scale solar facilities in West Virginia totaling 50 megawatts of renewable generation.

