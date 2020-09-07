WURTLAND, Ky. — Modular Security Systems is starting production of a modular access control system that can be used by commercial or industrial construction sites, government facilities, military bases or other venues to check the temperature of people in this COVID-19 world.
The company could add between 20 and 100 jobs on how well the Health Assessment Terminal does in the marketplace, said Rob Slagel, president and chief executive officer with Modular Security Systems Inc. The company employs about 70 people at the Wurtland River Port and another 20 in a hanger at the Ashland-Boyd County Airport at Worthington in Greenup County.
“We just started production,” Slagel said Thursday. “We have been doing research and development for two months.”
The Greenup County company builds the modular shells and then Atlanta-based Scientific Research Corp. installs a wall-mounted thermal imaging system that screens for skin temperatures from up to five feet away. That equipment will be installed at a plant in South Carolina, Slagel said.
“We are in an era where it appears that the ‘new normal’ will require employees to take every step possible to prevent any employees who may have COVID-19 symptoms from entering a workplace,” Slagel said.
The system is safer and cheaper than people using hand-held temperature scanners, he said.
“We’re very encouraged by the reaction we’ve gotten so far,” Slagel said. “We already have an order for eight units from a data-center company in Tennessee.”
The company at the former Fletcher Mining Building off U.S. 23 finished a prototype and will be producing three more starting this week, he said.
Modular Security Systems is working with United Rentals to distribute the units to government agencies, construction sites or even universities, among other potential customers for the units, he said.
The temperature recording speed of the Health Assessment Terminal can allow 10 to 12 scans per minute, according to a news release.
“As businesses try to ensure that every employee who enters their property is healthy, automated thermal imaging of skin temperature will become more common,” Terry Shatzer, a director with Scientific Research Corporation, said in a prepared release. The new unit is quick, reliable, secure and safe “as we continue to adapt to the new everyday realities of living in a COVID-19 world.”
“And when we move beyond COVID-19, this technology will remain relevant as a way to increase confidence that workplaces requiring access control are safe, secure and healthy,” Shatzer said.