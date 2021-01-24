WAYNE — Francis Steele noticed a lot of people from Wayne were making long trips to the DMV just to get simple paperwork done — so she decided to open her own DMV services building in her town to help those in need.
Out Wayne Title & Tag will open Feb. 1, and Steele said she will be able to assist people with the documents regarding vehicles, boats, side-by-sides and more. Basically any paperwork people may have to go to the DMV for in the past, Steele can assist.
“I’ve been to the DMV too, and I know what it’s like to be a customer and be sent away because I didn’t have whatever it was I needed,” she said. “Here, I have my own shop though so I can help everybody. All I want to do is help people any way I can.”
Steele said for the people of Wayne, a trip to the DMV means going to Huntington, Barboursville or in the past, Lincoln County for assistance, which could be more than an hourlong round trip, which doesn’t even include the time spent in the DMV.
Previously working for the DMV in Huntington, Steele said there were many times people from Wayne would show up and have forgotten a single document, meaning they would have to make another trip. She said with her own shop, she will be happy to take calls and answer any questions of what documents are needed before people come to her building, but even if people forget something, it will not be as long of a drive for customers.
She said her shop is also customer friendly for COVID-19 precautions and those with disabilities.
The title and tag shop offers inside services, has a walk-up window for those who would prefer to remain outside and Steele said she is willing to go to a person’s vehicle if they so wish.
She said the “curbside” service can be especially helpful for elders and those with physical disabilities, who don’t always receive as much assistance at other DMV locations.
“They don’t have to come in if they don’t want to; I’ll put on a mask, come out to their car and get their paperwork if I need to,” Steele said. “And some people, even without all the COVID mess, some people may have a disability or something else that makes it hard for them, and we’ve got a ramp so we’re accessible, but I won’t mind going to their car if I have to.”
Steele said she is willing to help anyone however she can, so she hopes the three different options of service keep everyone comfortable, safe and happy.
The shop will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and is located at 166 Sunshine Lane in Wayne.