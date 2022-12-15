The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

At New Force, students apply their new coding skills in group projects. Here, lead instructor Jordan Castelloe provides guidance to students Luke Miller and Seaver Stanley, while they work as a team to build a web application for a mock client.

 Courtesy of Generation West Virginia

HUNTINGTON — Generation West Virginia’s NewForce program received $167,000 in federal funds to help strengthen the program that prepares underemployed West Virginians with no prior coding experience for their first career in the technology industry.

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, made the announcement saying the program helps those enrolled to get to their first career in the technology industry and connects them with good-paying, long-term software development jobs.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

