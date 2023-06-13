Employees of Niterra applaud during a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for a 75,000-square-foot expansion project of the Sissonville facility. It is home to the NGK Spark Plug and NTK oxygen assembly plants.
Michael Schwab, right, president and CEO of Niterra, and Todd Cullums, Niterra’s director of manufacturing, walk over to a newly planted tree to place a marker commemorating the groundbreaking on Tuesday for an expansion of the spark plug factory located near Sissonville, West Virginia.
Employees of Niterra applaud during a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for a 75,000-square-foot expansion project of the Sissonville facility. It is home to the NGK Spark Plug and NTK oxygen assembly plants.
Michael Schwab, right, president and CEO of Niterra, and Todd Cullums, Niterra’s director of manufacturing, walk over to a newly planted tree to place a marker commemorating the groundbreaking on Tuesday for an expansion of the spark plug factory located near Sissonville, West Virginia.
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. — Niterra North America, formerly known as NGK Spark Plugs U.S.A., formally began construction on an expansion of its Kanawha County operation Tuesday with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Gov. Jim Justice.
“Niterra’s continued investment in our state is an incredible testament to the West Virginia community we’ve built together,” Justice said in a news release. “West Virginia is now regarded around the world as the best place to start a business, expand a business, and to live, work, and raise a family. This expansion will create new job opportunities and contribute to the economic growth and prosperity in Sissonville in a major way, so we thank Niterra from the bottom of our hearts for their commitment to West Virginia.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.