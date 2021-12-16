HUNTINGTON — Another round of negotiations in the strike at Special Metals in Huntington has ended with no deal.
Chad Thompson, president of United Steel Workers Local 40, which represents approximately 440 workers who have been on strike since Oct. 1, says he is disappointed a deal could not be reached before the Christmas and New Year holidays.
“All I can say at this point is we tried to suggest a couple different ways we could get a deal we felt to be fair and the membership would vote on, but we were unsuccessful,” he said.
Special Metals and the union met again this week with a federal mediator present and after no deal was reached the next scheduled negotiations are not set until Jan. 4 and 6.
“It’s very disappointing we have to wait until January to try and get 440 families back to work,” Thompson said.
Thompson said safety issues, length of time for temporary job assignments, vacation time and health care are some of the reasons for the strike.
Special Metals is the largest nickel alloy plant in the world. The facility is owned by Berkshire Hathaway and operated by subsidiary Precision Castparts (PCC).
“Although both parties presented multiple proposals, an agreement was not reached,” said David Dugan, director of corporate communications at Oregon-based Precision Castparts. “The next meetings are scheduled for the first and second week of January, and Special Metals will continue to negotiate with the union in good faith so that a fair agreement can be reached.”
Special Metals said it has contingency plans in place to keep the plant operating while striking union workers picket outside.
The facility produces alloys critical to military jet engines and commercial aircraft, deep sea oil rigs and other equipment for operation in high-temperature and high-pressure environments.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
