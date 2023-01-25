The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Norfolk-Southern-Results

Norfolk Southern on Wednesday reported increases in net income for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022.

 Gene J. Puskar | The Associated Press

The fourth quarter was good to Norfolk Southern Corp. as the company reported a 4% increase in net income.

In its fourth-quarter financial report issued Wednesday morning, Norfolk Southern reported net income of $790 million. For the year 2022, the railroad reported $3.27 billion in net income, up 9% from the year before.

