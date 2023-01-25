The fourth quarter was good to Norfolk Southern Corp. as the company reported a 4% increase in net income.
In its fourth-quarter financial report issued Wednesday morning, Norfolk Southern reported net income of $790 million. For the year 2022, the railroad reported $3.27 billion in net income, up 9% from the year before.
“In the fourth quarter and throughout 2022, Norfolk Southern made significant progress in our financial performance, service improvement, and engagement with our craft team members,” Norfolk Southern President and CEO Alan H. Shaw said in the earnings release. “Our team delivered double-digit percentage growth in revenue as well as earnings per share and achieved record revenue and operating income for the year. We also outlined a bold new strategic plan to create long-term shareholder value and a pathway for future growth for Norfolk Southern.”
Coal shipments in the quarter increased by 4% to 18.9 million tons. Coal shipments to utilities increased 9%. Export shipments were up 10%, but shipments of domestic metallurgical coal decreased 2%. For the year, Coal shipments increased 4% to 76.66 million tons. Utility coal shipments increased 8% and export shipments 4%, while domestic metallurgical coal shipments decreased by 5% year-over-year.
Norfolk Southern saw its locomotive fuel costs increase 87% in 2022. It paid an average of $1.943 a gallon in 2021 and $3.632 in 2022. Its highest average fuel price was in the second quarter at $4.118 per gallon. The railroad consumed 375.8 million gallons of diesel fuel last year, compared with 383.77 million gallons in 2021.
Norfolk Southern added to its workforce each quarter of 2022. It ended the year with 19,245 employees, up from 18,012 at the end of 2021.
