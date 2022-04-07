HUNTINGTON — Nucor Corp. is investing $15 million in NuScale Power LLC, a developer of small modular reactor (SMR) nuclear plants.
In a news release issued Wednesday, Nucor said it has entered into an agreement to fund NuScale via a private placement in the special purpose acquisition company Spring Valley Acquisition Corp., which intends to merge with NuScale.
“Sustainability is driving the business decisions of leading companies around the world. As America’s largest steel producer and a significant energy consumer, we are looking for safe and reliable sources of power generation that are consistent with our sustainability goals. The continued development of small modular nuclear reactors is critical to ensure our nation has carbon-free, baseload power, which is why we are making this investment in NuScale,” Leon Topalian, president and CEO of Nucor Corp., said in the announcement.
SMRs are nuclear reactors that can operate independently or in tandem with other modules to produce carbon-free electric power on a smaller scale and at a lower cost than traditional nuclear power. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved NuScale’s technology.
On Tuesday, Nucor announced that it had acquired steel racking manufacturer Elite Storage Solutions for $75 million.
Meanwhile, Italian company Danieli announced recently that it had received two orders worth more than $650 million from Nucor to make production equipment for the West Virginia mill. Danieli said the order is the largest worldwide in the past 20 years in the field of machinery and automation.
