GHENT, Ky. — Nucor Corp. is partnering with the University of Kentucky Research Foundation to test an innovative carbon dioxide (CO2) capture system at Nucor Steel Gallatin in Ghent, Kentucky.
It is one of 12 research projects being funded by a Department of Energy grant to advance point-source carbon capture and storage technologies that can capture CO2 emissions generated from natural gas power plants and industrial facilities that produce commodities such as cement and steel, the company said in a press release.
More than 50 industry and university experts will work on the project that will study applying carbon capture and sequestration techniques to an electric arc furnace steelmaking process. The company said once the pilot project is complete it will have a “better understanding of the costs and effectiveness of carbon capture technology for flue gas with low CO2 content and the feasibility of replication of this technology at other electric arc furnace steel mills.”
“The successful construction and testing of this heat-integrated carbon capture process at Nucor Steel Gallatin shows great potential in lowering energy consumption at industrial sectors in Kentucky and across the nation,” Kunlei Liu, principal investigator of the project and University of Kentucky’s College of Engineering faculty member, said in the release.
“We at UK are fully committed to work with our industrial supporters and collaborators to fulfill their environmental goals while managing the associated costs.”
“Nucor teammates, along with researchers at the University of Kentucky Research Foundation, recognized that to reach specific carbon reduction goals at industrial facilities, technologies like carbon sequestration need to become economically feasible,” Nucor Steel Gallatin general manager Scott Laurenti added. “We are very excited to work with the experts at UK to pilot and evaluate carbon capture technology at Nucor Steel Gallatin.”
This project is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory, the company said.
In January, Nucor announced it will build its new $2.7 billion arc furnace mill beside the Ohio River in Mason County, West Virginia, near Apple Grove.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
