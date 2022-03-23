HUNTINGTON — Nucor Corp., the company that announced a few months ago it would locate a steel mill in Mason County, has released guidance for its first quarter ending April 2.
Nucor expects to achieve a new record for first-quarter earnings in the range of $7.20 to $7.30 per diluted share, the company announced. It said fourth-quarter 2021 earnings were $7.97 per diluted share and first-quarter 2021 earnings were $3.10 per diluted share.
In its announcement Monday, Nucor said its steel mill segment earnings in the first quarter of 2022 are expected to decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to the decreased profitability of the sheet mills.
“While end market demand remains strong, average realized selling prices in sheet have softened during the first quarter, reflecting increased import volumes coupled with modest destocking,” the company said in its announcement. “The steel products segment is expected to generate increased earnings in the first quarter of 2022 relative to the fourth quarter of 2021 due to continued strong nonresidential construction-related demand and expanding profit margins.”
For the first quarter of 2022, earnings for the raw materials segment are expected to be in line with fourth quarter of 2021 performance, the company said.
“Continued solid demand across most end markets we serve, combined with the strength of Nucor’s business model, provide confidence that 2022 will be another very strong year,” the company said. “We have recently announced price increases across the steel mills segment and expect profitability to improve. Recent geopolitical events and the resulting price increases for steelmaking raw materials have accentuated the value of Nucor’s adaptive business model and flexible raw materials profile.”
The company also announced continuing share repurchases.
“So far during the first quarter, Nucor has repurchased approximately 4.3 million shares at an average price of approximately $115.35 per share,” the company said in its statement. “Nucor has returned more than $630 million to stockholders in the form of share repurchases and dividend payments year-to-date.”
In January, Nucor announced its decision to invest $2.7 billion in a new steel mill on a 1,300-acre site near the Mason County community of Apple Grove, along W.Va. 2 and the Ohio River about 28 miles north of downtown Huntington. The mill will recycle scrap metal to produce 3 million tons of steel sheet per year using an electric arc furnace.
In February, Nucor submitted its air quality permit application to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) for approval. It’s the first of several permits the company will need to build its new mill.
About 1,000 temporary construction jobs will be created during the building of the steel mill, which is estimated to take two years. Nucor says the new steel mill will employ about 800 full-time teammates after it begins commercial operations.