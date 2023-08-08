The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — As part of its mitigation measures to be completed ahead of site construction, Nucor Steel West Virginia has started on its W.Va. 2 road expansion project.

The project calls for the widening of W.Va. 2 (Huntington Road) from the northern Nucor West Virginia property line south to the intersection of Huntington Road with Jerry’s Run Road (CR 37), according to a traffic impact study submitted by Nucor to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

