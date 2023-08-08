A sign marks the truck entrance to Nucor Steel West Virginia’s construction offices across W.Va. 2 from the site of the planned steel mill in Mason County near the community of Apple Grove, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
A sign marks the truck entrance to Nucor Steel West Virginia’s construction offices across W.Va. 2 from the site of the planned steel mill in Mason County near the community of Apple Grove, on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023.
APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — As part of its mitigation measures to be completed ahead of site construction, Nucor Steel West Virginia has started on its W.Va. 2 road expansion project.
The project calls for the widening of W.Va. 2 (Huntington Road) from the northern Nucor West Virginia property line south to the intersection of Huntington Road with Jerry’s Run Road (CR 37), according to a traffic impact study submitted by Nucor to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
Fred Pace is the regional business reporter for HD Media. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.