APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — Nucor officials say they are confident in being able to recruit enough workers to build the new Mason County steel mill, despite billions of dollars of construction projects under way or announced for a three-hour radius around Apple Grove.

Some of the construction projects in the region include Intel breaking ground on its more than $20 billion project late last year. Honda recently broke ground on its $4.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant, and that’s just the start. In the next few years, there will be nearly $200 billion worth of projects happening just in Ohio.

