APPLE GROVE, W.Va. — Nucor officials say they are confident in being able to recruit enough workers to build the new Mason County steel mill, despite billions of dollars of construction projects under way or announced for a three-hour radius around Apple Grove.
Some of the construction projects in the region include Intel breaking ground on its more than $20 billion project late last year. Honda recently broke ground on its $4.4 billion electric vehicle battery plant, and that’s just the start. In the next few years, there will be nearly $200 billion worth of projects happening just in Ohio.
“We are not concerned in getting enough workers for the construction phase or getting workers when the mill is operational,” said John Farris, vice president and general manager of Nucor Steel West Virginia.
Another challenge facing Nucor is a nationwide labor shortage that came after the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2022, more than 50 million workers quit their jobs, many of whom were in search of an improved work-life balance and flexibility, increased compensation and a strong company culture.
“We are confident in our workforce recruiting strategies,” Farris said. “We will have plenty of work for contractors and local residents once construction starts.”
Approximately 2,000 to 3,000 workers will be required to complete the construction of the Nucor Steel West Virginia mill, and more than 800 new jobs will be created when the steel mill is up and running.
“When we get closer to starting the construction phase, we will begin the hiring process for those workers,” Farris said. “We are just not at the point right now.”
Farris said Nucor is continuing to do community work and working on hiring strategies that include meeting members of the community and visiting local schools.
Late last year, Farris did “meet-and-greet” visits at Hannan High School, Ashton Elementary School and Beale Elementary School, the three schools closest to the Nucor site.
“It is part of our culture to support local schools and to also provide information about career opportunities at Nucor,” he said. “Part of our strategy to build and develop our workforce starts with building these relationships with the local school system. It’s important for the community to have a strong education system to prepare our future workforce.”
The new mill is to be built on an approximately 1,800-acre site at Apple Grove, along W.Va. 2 and the Ohio River about 28 miles north of Huntington. Farris said the goal is to be fully operational sometime in 2025.
“The local school system is an important partner in our hiring strategy,” Farris said. “This is where our teammates’ children will go to school and where we plan to get most of our future workforce from.”
Mason County Schools Superintendent Keith Burdette said Farris and other Nucor officials have met with the principals and counselors of all three high schools in the county — Hannan, Point Pleasant and Wahama — to discuss the Nucor Technical Academy in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
“Nucor has reserved two of its approximately 25 slots in the academy, which begins its next term in the summer of 2023 for 2023 graduates of a Mason County school,” Burdette said. “The school staffs have made seniors aware of this opportunity.”
“We are looking for students excited to choose a career in our industry,” Farris added.
Nucor’s program provides education and hands-on training without the typical financial burdens of going to school.
“Tuition and fees are completely covered by the program, and housing is provided for students,” Farris said.
The program provides travel expenses, and students are paid for their time in class and for on-the-job training as well, he said. Graduates have the opportunity to become part of the Nucor team with competitive full-time pay and benefits.
Farris said the 2022 average pay for all production teammates at Nucor, excluding executives, was over $124,000, plus over $45,000 in profit sharing.
At Nucor Steel Gallatin’s sheet mill near Ghent, Kentucky, some workers are willing to drive over an hour to work.
“Nucor Steel Gallatin has grown from 300 workers to around 700,” said Cathy Hanley, general manager of Human Resources at Nucor Steel Gallatin. “The Gallatin workforce comes from about a 70-mile radius of the mill. About two-thirds live in Kentucky and one-third live in Indiana. In West Virginia, we expect to get workers from both West Virginia and Ohio, across the river.”
Another Nucor official said the most important qualification job to get a is a good work ethic.
“If you have a good work ethic, we can teach you the technical skills,” said Jake McClure, casting manager of Nucor Steel West Virginia. “We are looking for workers whose core values align with ours. We are looking for candidates who are highly motivated and inquisitive individuals, who take initiative in their work, and strive for continuous improvement to join the Nucor family.”
Nucor teammates feel a sense of pride for the company, thanks to the stability, family-like culture and freedom to make decisions that the Nucor work environment is known for, McClure added.
“Nucor represents a place where everyone is looking out for each other while doing their part to make Nucor safer, more efficient, and more productive while forging life-long friendships and career opportunities along the way,” he said.
While Nucor is not currently hiring for construction and operational positions, it is hiring for some administrative positions, officials said. Those wanting updates to timelines and the hiring process are encouraged to join the “Talent Network” by entering their email address to create a candidate profile online at nucor.com/westvirginia.