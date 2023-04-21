CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plans to start construction of the Nucor Steel West Virginia sheet mill in Mason County are moving along, the company reported during its first quarter earnings call on Thursday.
“Progress continues with our new sheet mill,” said Leon Topalian, Nucor’s chair, president and chief executive officer. “The team has received all pre-construction state permits and is awaiting final federal permits, which we anticipate being finalized in the next few months.”
The company is still working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on the needed permits.
Topalian said Nucor expects to complete construction approximately two years after the receipt of all permits.
“Once completed, the new mill will have an annual capacity of three million tons per year and advanced capabilities that will enhance our ability to provide customers with high quality, low embodied carbon steel products, particularly for the demanding automotive and construction applications,” he said.
Site preparation work near the mill site has already started for operations to support construction of the mill itself. A ceremonial groundbreaking is expected to take place sometime this summer, according to Nucor.
Before the call, Nucor Corp. announced net earnings of $1.14 billion, or $4.45 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023.
“We had a very strong quarter, driven by solid performance in our steel products segment and increased demand for steel at our mills,” Topalian said.
Topalian said net earnings were down 10% from the fourth quarter of last year but remained 42% ahead of the first quarter of last year and significantly above historical averages.
“Shipments out of our steel mills rose 18%, taking utilization to approximately 80% during quarter one, compared to 70% in the prior quarter,” he said. “And finally, the performance of a raw material segment improved in the first quarter due to higher volumes.”
Nucor’s full first quarter earnings report can be found at nucor.com.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
