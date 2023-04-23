POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A new K-9 cruiser to help with security and manage traffic flow in the Apple Grove area when construction of the Nucor steel mill ramps up is now in the hands of the Mason County Sheriff’s Department thanks to a donation by the company.
Nucor says it’s only logical, considering how help will be needed keeping traffic moving safely on W.Va. 2 when materials arrive at the plant site.
“It’s the least the we can do,” said John Farris, vice president and general manager of Nucor West Virginia. “We will need their help.”
Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said the $75,000 donation is being used to help with the department’s K-9 patrol cruisers and personnel.
“Nucor has donated $75,000 towards our K-9 vehicles and told me they were going to donate $75,000 more in the near future,” Miller said. “Nucor’s donation paid for one full cruiser and part of a second. It will also go towards offsetting the costs of outfitting and maintenance of our three K-9 vehicles and handlers and dogs.”
Miller said the department had two K-9 units when Nucor came offering to help the department.
“The money they gave us helped us with two K-9 vehicles we had and put a third K-9 cruiser on the road,” the sheriff said.
Miller says there will be a need for more deputies and thanked Nucor for helping the department.
“They have been very generous and very great to work with. We will be working with them on site security for the duration of their construction phase,” Miller said. “We will also help to manage traffic flows on Route 2 during construction.”
Miller says the traffic situation is one of his biggest areas of concern.
“You’re talking about thousands of people coming into this county soon,” he said. “W.Va. 2 could be a potential traffic nightmare when all of the addition traffic hits the roadway. We want to be ready for it the best we can.”
“Safety on the roadways, particularly on West Virginia 2, is a priority,” Farris said.
At Nucor Steel Gallatin near Ghent, Kentucky, the company worked with state transportation officials on a $5.4 million roadway overpass project along U.S. 42 at the site of the mill. The overpass takes the highway over the private road Nucor uses to haul material from its barge dock to the mill area.
“We had 345 crossings a day and never had an accident, but we wanted to put in the overpass because that was the safest thing to do,” Farris said.
Nucor says it wants to be a benefit to the communities where its steel mills are, and that includes helping law enforcement and nonprofits carry out their missions.
In January 2022, when Nucor announced its plans to build a new steel mill in Apple Grove, the company donated $1 million to the local school system and put no restrictions on how it could use the funds. The local school board voted to purchase and install state-of-the-art security cameras at all 12 of the county’s schools. Nucor also presented $100,000 to Mason County area food banks. Crosslight of Hope in Ashton was among the food banks that will benefit from the funding.
“It’s making a big difference,” said a spokesperson involved with Crosslight of Hope.
In January, Nucor made a donation of $30,000 to the Mason County Veterans Memorial.
“Nucor has a long history of support of veterans’ organizations,” Farris said.
At a similar plant in Ghent, Kentucky, Nucor Steel Gallatin has donated hundreds of thousands if not millions of dollars to local nonprofits.
Over 50 organizations received charitable donations from Nucor Gallatin in 2022, including the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana and of the Bluegrass; Ohio Valley United Charities donations; Honor Flight for Veterans to visit war memorials in Washington, D.C.; Operation Honor, which is a workshop for disabled veterans; Carroll County Parks and Recreation Youth Sports Complex; Gallatin County elementary, middle and high schools for academic programs, athletic teams and security systems; Gallatin County Fire Department Rescue Air Packs; Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department for its annual shop with a cop, police vehicle and police canine; Christmas parties for residents of area senior living centers; and Gallatin County, Carroll County and Switzerland County 4-H and county fairs and several others.
Farris said one of the principles of Nucor’s culture is community stewardship.
“We are committed to giving back to the communities where we live and work,” he said. “Nucor also works with our teammates to donate volunteer hours and money to support local community and charitable causes.”