CHARLESTON — One of the first things John Farris, vice president and general manager of North Carolina-based Nucor Corp., said during his opening remarks at the 2022 West Virginia Construction and Design Exposition in Charleston on Wednesday is that a new steel mill is really coming to Mason County.
“That is one of the most frequently asked questions I get,” he said. “Since our announcement of the site in Mason County in January, we have been working really hard to purchase the primary steelmaking equipment for the facility. That’s all been purchased, so now we’re committed to just under $1 billion worth of Nucor capital to the project, so hello, West Virginia. We are coming.”
Farris presented an overview of the $2.7 billion project planned on a 1,300-acre site at Apple Grove, along W.Va. 2 and the Ohio River about 28 miles north of downtown Huntington, to those attending the expo’s opening ceremony in the convention center’s Little Theater.
“Where we are presently is we are buying all the secondary equipment that we need to make the mill operable,” he said. “That would be overhead cranes, water systems and environmental control systems and all of that plethora of equipment we need to finish the mill out. That’s where our focus is now.”
Farris said the engineering has started.
“We hope by mid-year we will be moving dirt,” he said.
Farris said the company is working on an aggressive schedule.
“We hope to have the needed construction permits by mid-year so we can start construction,” he said. “As soon as we get the needed construction permits, we are going to start moving dirt.”
Some construction activity will occur in 2022, but the bulk of the construction activity will be in 2023 and early 2024, Farris said.
“We hope to be hot commissioning in the second half of 2024,” he said.
During the hot commissioning, production of marketable products has started, but not the official commercial production.
“We hope to be in commercial production in 2025,” he said.
The mill will have the capacity to produce up to 3 million tons of sheet steel per year for the automotive, appliance, HVAC, heavy equipment, agricultural, transportation and construction markets.
It will also include advanced downstream processing capabilities, including a tandem cold mill, annealing capabilities and initially two galvanizing lines. Galvanizing capabilities will include an advanced high-end automotive line with full inspection capabilities as well as a construction-grade line.
Farris said the company is still in the process of acquiring land.
“We have identified land we are interested in acquiring near the site, but we are not finished yet,” he said. “We are also looking up in the Northern Panhandle for a remote transloading facility.”
The mill is expected to create approximately 800 manufacturing jobs and hopes to increase that number to 1,200 once production begins. It is also expected to create over 1,000 temporary construction jobs.
“I think the estimate on the construction jobs is very low,” Farris said. “I anticipate it being closer to 1,600 to 2,000 construction jobs.”
Farris said another question he gets is about when the company will start hiring and how many people will be brought in from other Nucor facilities.
“We will begin hiring in 2022, but the bulk of hiring will be in 2023 and 2024,” he said. “And as far as bringing employees from other Nucor facilities, traditionally that works out to roughly 10% to 15% that we bring folks in that understand the steelmaking process, understand how to work safely around steel and understand how to make quality and all of those things. Everyone else we are going to try to hire from the state of West Virginia.”
Farris said the 2021 average pay for all production teammates at Nucor, excluding executives, was $114,517, plus $45,862 in profit sharing.
“It’s been said that the number one export in West Virginia is young men and women looking for gainful employment,” Farris said. “We’re going to stop that.”
He said Nucor is also looking at putting an on-campus day care at the new mill.
“This is so that we can attract more women into the steelmaking jobs,” he said. “We have also been working with the Jobs & Hope West Virginia program so that we can hire folks that are recovering from (substance use disorder) and give them an opportunity with Nucor.”
Farris added that Nucor operates 25 steel mills and 300 total facilities and is North America’s largest recycler of any material with 22,848,000 tons of scrap recycled in 2021.
“Nucor has been around for nearly six decades, and we are going to bring that experience to West Virginia,” he said.
The expo continues Thursday with a panel session at 9 a.m. in the Little Theater that will feature West Virginia’s department secretaries and leaders, who will discuss the $7 billion the state is set to receive from the infrastructure bill. Speakers will include U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., state Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Harold Ward, state Department of Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, West Virginia Water Development Authority Executive Director Marie Prezioso and West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council Executive Director Wayne Morgan.
