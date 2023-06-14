Putnam County officials, Nucor West Virginia officials and other guests help cut the ribbon at the old Kanawha Manufacturing Co. building at 14025 Charleston Road in Red House, which was purchased in May by the Putnam County Development Authority. The authority announced that Nucor West Virginia would be the building’s first tenant after signing a two-year lease.
The building was purchased by Putnam County Development Authority from the Kanawha Manufacturing Company for $1.1 million in May. The building housed the Buffalo plant for the Kanawha Manufacturing Company for over 45 years and the company serviced the coal industry.
Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam County Development Authority, speaks at ribbon-cutting ceremony for Nucor Steel West Virginia, which is leasing the former Kanawha Manufacturing building in Red House.
RED HOUSE, W.Va. — Nucor Steel West Virginia has agreed to lease the former Kanawha Manufacturing building in Red House, according to the Putnam County Development Authority.
“They will be leasing the whole facility and they’re going to be using it as a storage and distribution warehouse until they get the new mill built in Mason County,” Morganne Tenney, executive director of the Putnam County Development Authority, said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility in Red House.
