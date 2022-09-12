Nucor employees Jake McClure, steel casting manager, left, and Eric Larmore, environmental and safety manager, deliver a presentation as the Rotary Club of Huntington conducts a meeting on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the DoubleTree in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Nucor Steel West Virginia is currently focusing on obtaining its permit from the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to company officials who spoke during Monday's Rotary Club of Huntington meeting.
"We are off to a good start, but we did find some endangered mussels in the Ohio River," Eric Larmore, the environmental manager of Nucor Steel West Virginia told Rotary members and guests during a luncheon at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.
The plant site is within the known or historic range of eight endangered or threatened species: the Indiana bat, the northern long-eared bat, the clubshell mussel, the pink mucket pearly mussel, the snuffbox mussel, the fanshell mussel, the sheepnose mussel and the northern riffleshell mussel.
The permitting process includes surveys of the site to determine the presence of endangered or threatened species and mitigation measures should any be found.
"It requires us to provide additional information, but this should not delay the project at all," Larmore said.
The company filed its application with the Corps in May for a permit to do work in the Ohio River and in wetlands at the site. A public notice was issued and a month-long public comment period began that expired June 11.
Larmore and Jake McClure, casting manager of Nucor Steel West Virginia, said the company is taking all the necessary steps to building its $2.7 billion mill in Mason County.
McClure said Nucor announced its plans in January to build a modern steel mill in Mason County between the unincorporated communities of Apple Grove and Mercers Bottom. As part of the announcement, Nucor said it will build a smaller facility in West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle for a transloading and processing facility.
McClure said some steel from Mason County will be shipped by barge to a facility in the Weirton area for processing and shipment to its final destination. The company has not yet announced where the Weirton-area facility will be built, although it has identified sites of interest.
"We still haven't selected a site and continue our evaluations," McClure said. "We are hoping to make that announcement soon."
He said once construction starts later this year or the beginning of next year, there will be approximately 2,500 contractors coming to the site each day.
"We are currently looking into housing and apartment needs for workers," McClure said.
Construction will take approximately two years pending permit and regulatory approvals, he added.
Larmore told Rotary members construction of the mill includes widening of approximately one mile of W.Va. 2 near the new sheet mill.
"We believe that it would be a great investment and opportunity for the West Virginia Department of Transportation to look at widening Route 2 all the way from Huntington to Point Pleasant," he said. "We believe Nucor will attract a lot of economic development and investment along that roadway."
McClure said Nucor has already invested more than $1.5 billion in steelmaking equipment.
"We are coming and we are very excited about it," he said. "Today was another opportunity for us to connect with local business leaders and others in the community, which is very important to Nucor. Talking with the Rotary Club of Huntington offered us another opportunity to introduce ourselves."
Aubrey King, president of the Rotary Club of Huntington, said it was exciting for members and guests to hear about the largest single economic development investment in the state's history.
"Our members are a broad section of the community, especially the business community, as well as many non-profit organizations in Huntington," King said. "It lifts the spirits and commitment from the community to hear directly from Nucor officials about its plans for West Virginia. I think they made a very positive impression today."
King said the Rotary Club of Huntington is a service organization that brings together business and professional leaders to provide community service, promote integrity and advance goodwill, peace and understanding in its community and across the world as part of Rotary International.
"The Rotary Club of Huntington has been serving the community for more than a century," King said. "There are currently more than 1.4 million Rotarians in more than 200 different countries."
