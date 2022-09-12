The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Nucor Steel West Virginia is currently focusing on obtaining its permit from the Huntington District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to company officials who spoke during Monday's Rotary Club of Huntington meeting.

"We are off to a good start, but we did find some endangered mussels in the Ohio River," Eric Larmore, the environmental manager of Nucor Steel West Virginia told Rotary members and guests during a luncheon at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Huntington.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

