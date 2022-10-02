MASON COUNTY, W.Va. — Building a strong partnership with the local school system remains a top priority for Nucor West Virginia, including reserving two spots at a school it operates to train future employees.
“Our company has been a strong supporter of local education and I have been very impressed with all of the Mason County schools, principals, teachers and staff,” said John Farris, Nucor West Virginia’s vice president and general manager.
On Tuesday, Farris did “meet-and-greet” visits at Hannan High School, Ashton Elementary School and Beale Elementary School, the three schools closest to the Nucor site at Apple Grove.
“It is part of our culture to support local schools and to also provide information about career opportunities at Nucor,” Farris said. “Part of our strategy to build and develop our workforce starts with building these relationships with the local school system. It’s important for the community to have a strong education system to prepare our future workforce.”
The new mill is to be built on a 1,300-acre site at Apple Grove, along W.Va. 2 and the Ohio River about 28 miles north of Huntington. Farris said it is to be fully operational sometime in 2025, and it will have 800 career jobs available.
“The local school system is an important partner in our hiring strategy,” Farris said. “This is where our teammates’ children will go to school and where we plan to get most of our future workforce from.”
Mason County Schools Superintendent Keith Burdette said Farris and other Nucor officials have met with the principals and counselors of all three high schools in the county — Hannan, Point Pleasant and Wahama — to discuss the Nucor Technical Academy in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
“Nucor has reserved two of its approximately 25 slots in the academy, which begins its next term in the summer of 2023 for 2023 graduates of a Mason County school,” Burdette said. “The school staffs are making seniors aware of this opportunity, and Nucor is scheduling meetings to speak with interested students and parents. The applications are due Nov. 15, 2022, and Nucor will make selections soon thereafter.”
“We are looking for students excited to choose a career in our industry,” Farris added.
He said Nucor’s program provides education and hands-on training without the typical financial burdens of going to school.
“Tuition and fees are completely covered by the program, and housing is provided for students,” Farris said.
The program provides travel expenses, and students are paid for their time in class and for on-the-job training as well, he said. Graduates have the opportunity to become part of the Nucor team with competitive full-time pay and benefits.
Farris said the 2021 average pay for all production teammates at Nucor, excluding executives, was $114,517, plus $45,862 in profit sharing.
When Nucor Corp. announced its plans in January to build the new mill, it donated $1 million to Mason County Schools. The local school board has discussed the funds at prior meetings, but a final decision on ways to use it has not been made.
“The Mason County Board of Education has not voted on any specific expenditure yet. However, at a special meeting held Aug. 23, the board discussed three possible options,” Burdette said. “The board’s priority is student safety, and they seemed interested in making improvements to school safety such as upgrades in cameras, door hardware and other related security equipment their top priority. We have since surveyed our buildings and are compiling a list of needs in order to accept bids for these upgrades.”
Burdette said the board seems interested in earmarking a portion of the money for career and technical education to provide equipment and supplies for a training program under development that would align with career opportunities in industry.
“We do not know exactly what that programmatic needs will be, but anticipate it may be around $200,000,” he said. “The board indicated an interest in dividing any remaining funds among the schools so each school could determine how to spend their share. Again, nothing has been voted upon, but the three items by priority appear to be school safety, CTE (career and technical education) and individual school needs.”
School officials spoke briefly with Farris about the actions that will be needed to coordinate school transportation with the anticipated increased traffic on Mason County roadways when construction of the new mill starts later this year or early 2023.
“We donated $75,000 to the Mason County Sheriff’s Department to assist with security and traffic near the mill site,” Farris said. “Safety on the roadways, particularly on West Virginia 2, is a priority.”
Mason County has about 40 school buses on the road during school days, according to Mason County Schools’ 2022-23 bus routes schedule posted online.
Burdette and Farris both said there will be more followup discussions and planning regarding potential traffic issues and concerns.
Farris said Nucor West Virginia has set up its headquarters temporarily in the old Mason County Armory north of Point Pleasant.
“We have about 20 to 25 people there now who are 100% running this project out of that location,” Farris said. “We are doing project management, construction engineering and still buying equipment. We are also doing community work and working on hiring strategies that include meeting members of the community and visiting the local schools.”
In other Nucor news, the company’s board of directors on Wednesday approved the construction of a galvanizing line at Nucor Steel Berkeley in South Carolina to support the company’s strategy to expand its capabilities and grow participation in the automotive and consumer durables markets.
The $425 million investment will create more than 50 new full-time jobs and start-up is expected in mid-2025, the company said in its announcement. Additionally, the board approved a galvanizing line to be constructed in the western United States with details to be announced at a future date.
“These investments support our strategy of shifting our mix to higher margin value-added products and capitalizing on sustainability trends that are driving opportunities for Nucor,” Leon Topalian, chair, president and CEO of Nucor, said in the release. “The new Berkeley line will complement our recent galvanizing expansions at our Hickman and Gallatin operations and will be our eighth wholly-owned galvanizing line.”