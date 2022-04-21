Nucor Corp. on Thursday announced consolidated net earnings of $2.10 billion, or $7.67 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, making it the most profitable first quarter in the company's history.
Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $2.25 billion, or $7.97 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $942.4 million, or $3.10 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.
According to documents released Thursday, Nucor’s net sales and sales price per ton have increased every quarter since the beginning of 2021. Sales price per ton increased in that time from $978 to $1,641.
“Our key forward looking indicators for 2022 remain favorable and we expect another strong year in both earnings and cash generation," said Leon Topalian, Nucor's president and chief executive officer.
Earlier this year, Nucor announced plans to build a $2.7 billion sheet steel mill between the Mason County communities of Apple Grove and Mercers Bottom, about 27 miles north of downtown Huntington. Nucor is the largest steel producer in the United States.
The mill is part of the company’s three-year plan to invest $5.5 billion in new production facilities. Nucor plans capital investments of $2.3 billion this year alone.
The mill will have the capacity to produce up to 3 million tons of sheet steel per year for the automotive, appliance, HVAC, heavy equipment, agricultural, transportation and construction markets.
Nucor expects the Mason County facility to be operational by 2024. It will make steel by melting scrap or processed iron in electric furnaces, a production process that now accounts for about 70% of the steel made in the U.S. It is a lower-cost process with reduced carbon emissions compared with making steel from iron ore melted in a coal-heated blast furnace.
In its quarterly earnings report released Thursday, Nurcor said the average scrap and scrap substitute cost per gross ton used in the first quarter of 2022 was $495, a 3% decrease compared to $508 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a 22% increase compared to $405 in the first quarter of 2021.
Pre-operating and start-up costs related to the company's growth projects were approximately $62 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared with approximately $54 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and approximately $19 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Overall operating rates at the company's steel mills decreased to 77% in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to 89% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 95% in the first quarter of 2021.
Total steel mill shipments in the first quarter of 2022 decreased 1% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 and decreased 11% as compared to the first quarter of 2021.