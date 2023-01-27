A sign was erected last fall to note the site of Nucor Steel’s planned electric arc furnace sheet mill in the Apple Grove and Mercer Bottom communities of Mason County, W.Va. Construction is expected to start this year, according to company officials.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nucor reported 2022 as its safest and most profitable year in company history during its earnings call on Thursday.
The company announced consolidated net earnings of $1.26 billion, or $4.89 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $1.69 billion, or $6.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022 and $2.25 billion, or $7.97 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.
For the full year 2022, Nucor reported record consolidated net earnings of $7.61 billion, or $28.79 per diluted share, surpassing the previous record of consolidated net earnings of $6.83 billion, or $23.16 per diluted share, in 2021.
“I am proud to report that 2022 was both the safest and most profitable year in Nucor history. This is the fourth consecutive year the Nucor team has exhibited record-breaking safety performance, as we strive to become the world’s safest steel company,” said Leon Topalian, Nucor’s chair, president and chief executive officer.
“In terms of profitability for the year, we exceeded our previous record of $23.16 per diluted share, set in 2021, by 24%,” Topalian said. “These records are a testament of the world class performance of the 31,000 Nucor teammates that live our culture every single day. Looking ahead to 2023, while we recognize there is uncertainty about the near-term U.S. economic outlook, we’re starting to see a number of demand drivers gathering momentum, including the reshoring of manufacturing, large infrastructure investments and grid modernization. We believe Nucor’s steel and steel products with lower greenhouse gas intensity will be essential building blocks to our nation’s clean energy future, security and productivity for years to come.”
Nucor officials said steel mills segment earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to lower average selling prices, margin compression and lower volumes, with the largest decrease in profitability at its sheet mills. They said the modest decrease in the steel products segment earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 was due to lower volumes and selling prices.
The profitability of the steel mills segment is expected to increase in the first quarter of 2023 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 due to higher margins and volumes, with the largest improvement expected to occur at the company’s sheet mills.
“Within the steel products segment, we expect continued strong profitability in the first quarter of 2023, with some decrease expected from the fourth quarter of 2022 due to seasonally slower construction activity and some reductions in realized pricing,” Topalian said. “Overall, we expect first quarter 2023 steel products segment earnings to be higher than the first quarter of 2022.”
Nucor plans to build a new sheet steel mill on a 1,300-acre site at Apple Grove, along W.Va. 2 and the Ohio River about 28 miles north of Huntington. Company officials did not give an update on the planned mill during the earnings call.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
