Nucor recently placed a sign at its planned electric arc furnace sheet mill in the Apple Grove community of Mason County, W.Va. Construction is expected to start early next year, according to company officials.

 FRED PACE | The Herald-Dispatch

Nucor Corp. reported lower earnings in the third quarter of 2022 and cited economic uncertainty and 40-year-high inflation.

The company announced quarterly consolidated net earnings of $1.69 billion, or $6.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $2.56 billion, or $9.67 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 and $2.13 billion, or $7.28 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.

Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.

