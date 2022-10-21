Nucor recently placed a sign at its planned electric arc furnace sheet mill in the Apple Grove community of Mason County, W.Va. Construction is expected to start early next year, according to company officials.
Nucor Corp. reported lower earnings in the third quarter of 2022 and cited economic uncertainty and 40-year-high inflation.
The company announced quarterly consolidated net earnings of $1.69 billion, or $6.50 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022. By comparison, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $2.56 billion, or $9.67 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022 and $2.13 billion, or $7.28 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.
“Our earnings were down compared to the record high levels we achieved in the first two quarters in the year,” said Leon Topalian, Nucor’s chair, president and CEO, during the quarterly earnings call Thursday afternoon. “Earnings from our steel mill segments were lower in the third quarter due to metal margin contraction and reduced shipping volumes, particularly at our sheet and plate mills. Prices have decreased more rapidly than our raw material costs, and we have also had planned outages at several of our mills.”
Topalian said the ongoing war in Ukraine, changes in energy costs and shifting monetary policy have amplified economic uncertainty.
“Even with this uncertainty, we continue to see good demand here in the United States, particularly in our steel products segments, which had strong earnings again in the third quarter,” he said.
Topalian said this was largely the result of continued robust demand from the non-residential construction market.
In the first nine months of 2022, Nucor reported consolidated net earnings of $6.35 billion, or $23.85 per diluted share, compared with consolidated net earnings of $4.58 billion, or $15.34 per diluted share, in the first nine months of 2021.
“Nucor has already achieved a record-breaking year for earnings per share through the first nine months of 2022, and we continue to believe that we will set a new record for full-year earnings in 2022. Additionally, Nucor set benchmarks with the safest year in our history in both 2020 and 2021, and we are on track to have the safest year in history in 2022,” Topalian said.
“In the steel mills segment, we expect considerably lower earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to lower average selling prices and lower volumes, with the largest decrease in profitability expected at our sheet mills,” Topalian said. “The steel products segment is expected to have another strong quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, but the segment’s profitability is anticipated to decrease from the third quarter of 2022 primarily due to typical seasonality experienced in the fourth quarter. The raw materials segment is expected to have significantly decreased earnings in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to decreased selling prices for raw materials.”
Topalian cited positives in the automotive industry, infrastructure spending, advanced manufacturing and energy, particularly renewables.
“While economic uncertainty and inflation continue to put pressure across a myriad sectors in the U.S., we believe the medium- and long-term outlook and fundamentals in our industry remain positive,” he said. “We believe our growth investments and acquisitions continue to position Nucor to meet and exceed our customers’ and shareholders’ expectations today and well into the future.”
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.