GHENT, Ky. — A tour of the Nucor Steel Gallatin mill near Ghent, Kentucky, offers a behind-the-scenes look at things to come for the company’s planned sheet mill at the Mason County, West Virginia, community of Apple Grove.
You can’t miss Nucor Steel Gallatin when you exit Interstate 71 southwest of Cincinnati and head north on Ky. 1039 toward Indiana. As you pass the Kentucky Speedway and come down the hill toward the bridge, the plant’s blue building bearing the Nucor name towers over the Ohio River bottom land, just as the smokestacks for the Kentucky Utilities Ghent Generating Station a few miles away do.
It’s big — about 1,200 flat acres filled with buildings, large parking areas, piles of scrap metal and temporary construction trailers for the ongoing construction at the site. There’s not much odor that indicates you’re at one of the largest steel mills along the Ohio River.
The white silhouette of a Kentucky thoroughbred on that tower of the steel mill is in a can’t-miss spot as visitors check in at the guard house.
“The only thing growing faster than the bluegrass in northern Kentucky is Nucor Steel Gallatin,” said the mill’s general manager, Scott Laurenti. “Nucor has invested nearly $4 billion in major projects in Kentucky since the Gallatin acquisition.”
In September 2014, Nucor Steel announced the purchase of the Gallatin Steel Company for about $770 million.
“One of the first capital improvement projects at Gallatin was to bring the front office into the main plant,” Laurenti said. “The old front office was not on the Gallatin campus and was located across the road. We have turned the old front office building into a medical clinic for our team members.”
In 2019, the company invested another $200 million for a Gallatin galvanizing line and in 2022 a $650 million expansion was announced to double Gallatin’s capacity. There was also a $1.7 billion investment in a new plate mill in Brandenburg, Kentucky, which rolled its first plate in December last year.
As with Nucor Corp. itself, Nucor Steel Gallatin continues to grow. Last month, Nucor announced a $164 million investment to build its new tube mill on the Gallatin site. The frame of the building is up, and siding is being installed. People driving by on U.S. 42 have a clear view of construction.
“It is being built with steel made here at Gallatin,” said John Farris, Nucor Steel West Virginia vice president and general manager. “The new West Virginia sheet mill will also be built with Nucor steel.”
The new tube mill will have the capacity to produce approximately 250,000 tons of hollow structural section (HSS) steel tubing, mechanical steel tubing and galvanized solar torque tube. The Kentucky location puts the new tube mill near expanding solar markets in the U.S. and the largest consuming regions for HSS steel tubing, officials said. It is expected to be in operation by the middle of 2023 and create more than 70 new full-time jobs. Currently, there are close to 700 employees at Gallatin, officials said.
“With our recent investments to expand capacity at Nucor Steel Gallatin and adding a galvanizing line, our Gallatin campus is an ideal location to build our new tube mill,” Leon Topalian, president and CEO of Charlotte, North Carolina-based Nucor Corp., said in March. “The new tube mill will allow us to better serve our customers in the construction, infrastructure and renewable energy markets.”
Nucor Steel Gallatin currently has an annual capacity of approximately 1.8 million tons.
Observing the state-of-the-art steelmaking operation showed the sheet steel is processed to its final thickness by rolling at high temperatures on a hot-rolling mill. This process is taken a step further by pickling and oiling, which is a method of removing the surface oxides and applying an oil to improve lubricity and provide a more rust-resistant product.
Officials said the process all starts in the scrap yard, where over 5,000 tons of scrap is processed each day. The scrap is brought in by river, rail and truck. An open hopper barge holds about 1,500 tons, so on average three to four barges are emptied each day to supply the mill.
“River is the cheapest way, but we do bring in some by rail and truck,” Farris said.
Scrap steel is checked at least three times to ensure it contains no radioactive material. It’s stored on the ground until it’s taken into the plant and placed into a charge bucket, which goes to an electric arc furnace (EAF) and then to continuous casting equipment where the molten metal is solidified into a semi-finished steel billet for subsequent rolling in the finishing mills.
Farris said the way steel is made and finished at Gallatin will be the same process used at Apple Grove.
“Everything we’ve learned at Gallatin and our other mills will be used at the new mill in West Virginia,” Farris said. “We will bring West Virginia team members here to Gallatin for training.”
Farris says the West Virginia location will be the company’s seventh sheet mill.
“The West Virginia operation will be bigger than Gallatin on about 1,800 acres,” Farris said.
The new West Virginia mill, which will be along W.Va. 2 about 30 miles north of downtown Huntington, will have an annual capacity of three million tons per year, nearly double that of Gallatin.
When operational, the new mill will be the most capable sheet mill in the region with a significantly lower carbon footprint than its competitors by using its advanced EAF technology, according to Farris.
“EAF technology uses far less electricity and is much greener than a traditional blast furnace,” he said. “The West Virginia mill will be equipped to produce 84-inch sheet products, and among other features, will include a 76-inch tandem cold mill and two galvanizing lines capable of producing advanced high-end automotive and construction grades. Nucor Steel West Virginia will also have a freight advantage and unmatched capabilities that will enable the continued expansion of Nucor’s high-quality, low-carbon steel product offerings.”
Nucor Steel West Virginia will employ as many as 2,000 construction workers during the building phase and approximately 800 full-time teammates when it is fully operational, Farris said.
“It’s been an exciting first year for our team in West Virginia,” he said. “We appreciate the warm welcome we have received and working with local and state officials to recruit the talent we will need to build an amazing Nucor Steel West Virginia team, just like you see here at Nucor Steel Gallatin.”