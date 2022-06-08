A banner over Viand Street in downtown Point Pleasant, W.Va., welcomes Nucor Corp. to Mason County. In January, Nucor announced it will build a $2.7 billion mill near Apple Grove to convert scrap steel into sheet steel.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nucor Corporation, the company planning to build a $2.7 billion mill in Mason County, West Virginia, announced Tuesday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Summit Utility Structures LLC and related company, Sovereign Steel Manufacturing LLC, producers of metal poles and other steel structures for utility infrastructure and highway signage.
The acquired companies will become part of a new business unit, Nucor Towers & Structures, serving the utility, transportation and telecommunication sectors, Nucor said.
“These acquisitions continue to position Nucor as the leader in steel and downstream steel products as part of our strategy to Grow the Core, Expand Beyond and Live Our Culture. These businesses fit well into the Expand Beyond part of our strategy to acquire companies who have a direct connection to our industry, offer significant growth opportunities and enhance Nucor’s position as the leading manufacturing company in the metals industry,” Leon Topalian, president and chief executive officer of Nucor Corporation, said in a news release.
“We intend to grow these businesses to become the preferred solutions provider for utility transmission towers, substations, telecommunication towers and highway signage structures.”
Nucor said its plan is to establish a nationwide footprint able to service all customers throughout North America.
“These acquisitions create a new growth platform for our company to provide engineered solutions for utility infrastructure and construction projects. The markets for transmission and telecommunication towers are forecast to experience strong growth for decades,” Chad Utermark, executive vice president of new markets and innovation, said in the release.
“The creation of Nucor Towers & Structures strongly complements our plate capabilities while also adding a new dimension to our arsenal of value-added downstream products such as joists and deck, hollow structural section tubes, metal buildings, insulated metal panels, racking systems, piling and foundation solutions, and shortly, overhead doors.”
