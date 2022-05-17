CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nucor, the company planning to build a new steel mill in Mason County, announced on Monday the signing of an agreement to buy C.H.I. Overhead Doors, a leading manufacturer of overhead doors for residential and commercial markets in the United States and Canada.
The transaction is valued at $3 billion, according to KKR, the investment firm that sold the business to Nucor.
KKR said in a press release all 800 C.H.I. employees were made owners of the business and will receive a substantial cash payout on their equity in the company.
At exit, hourly employees and truck drivers will receive, on average, approximately $175,000 as a payout on their equity, with the most tenured employees earning substantially more, KKR said in the release.
“C.H.I. is a powerful testament that creating a culture of ownership works,” said Pete Stavros, co-head of Americas Private Equity at KKR and founder of the nonprofit Ownership Works, in the release. “We have seen first-hand the impact that the ownership mindset can have on individual owners and the business. When you invest in employees, positive results will follow.”
The transaction is expected to close in June or shortly thereafter, pending regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, and be immediately accretive to earnings in its first year of ownership.
“Acquiring C.H.I. is another step in our long-term strategy to expand into areas that are a natural extension of our business and leverage our efficient manufacturing model. C.H.I. is a highly profitable organization built with an amazing team and culture. It has consistently proven its strength and competitive advantages due to its broad product suite, very short lead times, robust delivery infrastructure and focused customer service,” Leon Topalian, resident and CEO of Nucor said in its release.
“Acquiring C.H.I. allows Nucor to further enhance its already diverse range of businesses that provide end market solutions to the construction and infrastructure markets. As with the acquisitions Nucor made in the past year in insulated metal panels and racking, C.H.I. increases the overall long-run value of the organization with businesses that have strong free cash flow characteristics, robust growth prospects and fit with Nucor’s capabilities.”
C.H.I. manufactures overhead door products for residential and commercial applications and rolling steel and rubber doors for commercial and industrial customers. The company has manufacturing plants in Arthur, Illinois, and Terre Haute, Indiana, and regional warehouses located in California, Colorado, New Hampshire and New Jersey.
It is expected that the C.H.I. acquisition will also benefit from Nucor’s recent paint line investments at its Hickman, Arkansas, and Crawfordsville, Indiana, sheet mills, Topalian added.
“We believe C.H.I. has great potential to not only continue but accelerate its history of growth and bring supply chain efficiencies by leveraging Nucor’s footprint and existing product channels. Our companies have strong cultural similarities, and we are excited that the senior management team will continue to lead the company. We look forward to working with C.H.I.’s experienced team to realize these market opportunities and grow the business,” Topalian said.